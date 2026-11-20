Penultimate premier class weekend for Binder as he sets sail for WorldSBK ride in 2027.

Marc Marquez is on the cusp of rewriting the MotoGP history books as the Spaniard eyes his eighth premier class title in Portugal at the weekend.

The 33-year-old Ducati man holds seven premier class titles alongside Valentino Rossi and earning another crown in Portimao will see him tie Giacomo Agostini at the top. It will also take him to 10 on the list of all-time titles, where is also joint second with Rossi on nine. Agostini tops this list with an almost unimaginable 15 titles.

Marc Marquez miles ahead

While the Portugal Grand Prix is only the penultimate round with Valencia hosting the season’s finale next weekend, Marquez should take care of business this weekend. Going into Portimao on 431 points, Marquez is 60 points ahead of Jorge Martin (371) and 74 ahead of Marco Bezzecchi (357).

There is a whole host of points permutations that could see Marquez crowned world champion this weekend. Yet the easiest way for him to achieve his goal is just to win the sprint race on Saturday. And taking his excellent sprint race record into account, it will be hard for Aprilia pair Martin and Bezzecchi to stop him from clinching the title with a round to spare.

Further down the field, Brad Binder will savour his penultimate weekend in MotoGP. After 16 all-class seasons, of which seven was in the premier class, Binder will swap MotoGP for the World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK) next year. He will join former KTM team-mate Miguel Oliveira at BMW in a MotoGP exodus that includes Jack Miller and Franco Morbidelli.

Binder on a mission of his own

The Red Bull man is in 12th place in the championship on 118 points, one ahead of Luca Marini. He will do well to overtake Fermin Aldegeur (129) in 11th place, which is also realistically his best-case scenario for the 2026 season.

In Moto3, Ruché Moodley will be looking to add to his solitary point in the championship. Moodley and fellow South African teenager KJ Momonyane made history during the previous race in Qatar when they teamed up for Code Motorsports.

The sprint race in Portugal starts at 5pm on Saturday, with the main race scheduled to start at 3pm on Sunday. The Moto3 race starts at 12pm on Sunday.