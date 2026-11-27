South African star bids Austrian outfit farewell to resume career in WorldSBK in 2027.

It will be an emotional weekend for Brad Binder in Valencia as the Red Bull KTM rider lines up for the last round of his MotoGP career.

Binder, who spent the last 12 season with KTM, sets sail for the World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK) where he will ride for the factory BMW team next year.

The 31-year-old South African joined Austria-based KTM in 2015 and spent two seasons in Moto3, three seasons in Moto2 and the last seven seasons in the premier class. He was Moto3 champion in 2016, Moto2 runner-up in 2019 and his best finish in MotoGP was fourth place in 2023. He took the chequered flag 17 times overall, including two MotoGP wins.

Team boss doffs cap

“Valencia will be emotional for me, the team and the company and everyone who has been lucky to work with Brad,” said Aki Ajo, Binder’s team manager.

“We have had more than ten years together with success at each turn and it’s been very rewarding for all of us to be a part of that.

“There is a solid reason why he has made a long career – longer than many other riders – with one brand and one crew. Every step of the way Brad was willing to learn, to work and to give his very best.”

Brad Binder in 12th place

Binder, who has not stood on the podium since the opening round of the 2024 season, will look to finish his MotoGP career on a high in Valencia. He goes into the weekend in 12th place in the championship on 124 points. While catching 11th-placed Fermin Aldegeur (139) might be bridge too far for him, Binder still has to fend off 13th-placed Luca Marini (124).

With Marc Marquez (439) having secured an historic eighth title last week in Portugal, it will be a shootout between Aprilia pair Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi for the runners-up spot. Martin is second on 396 points with Bezzecchi breathing down his neck on 394 points. There is daylight between them and Binder’s team-mate Pedro Acosta (315).

The Valencia MotoGP sprint race is scheduled to start at 4pm on Saturday and the main race at 3pm on Sunday.