KTM man pulls off clean overtake on champion elect to stay out of harm's way.

Brad Binder was a relieved man after not crashing Marc Marquez’s historic party at the Portuguese MotoGP on Sunday.

Marquez only needed to finish in the top nine in Portimao to join Giacomo Agostini on a record eighth premier class titles. And it seemed clear from the start the Spaniard was going to play it safe.

Clean overtake

After starting on the front row of the grid, Marquez gradually slipped down the field to eighth place, where he held off the hard-charging Binder for a while. The Red Bull KTM rider overtook Marquez and managed to stay ahead of him despite a late charge from the Ducati man. Binder and Marquez eventually crossed the line in seventh and eighth place respectively after Diogo Moreira crashed out on the last lap.

“I made sure when I overtook Marc it was clean!” a relieved Binder told the KTM website after the race.

It was a good weekend for the South African, with his only hiccup coming the sprint race, where he crashed out from ninth place with four laps to go. The nine points Binder earned in the main race saw him move up to 127 points in the championship, although he remains in 12th place. He is three points clear of Luca Marini (124) and 12 points behind 11th placed Fermin Aldeguer (139).

Brad Binder chuffed with result

“Overall, it’s been a bit better than some other weekends. We just missed a few tenths to be more in the mix,” Binder added.

“I had a decent enough race but I just lacked some speed. And I think the pace we had was enough for the place I finished. I pushed to bring it home in the last few laps.”

The Valencia Grand Prix this weekend will be Binder’s MotoGP swansong. After seven premier class seasons, he joins BMW in the World Superbike Championship next year.

Teenager Ruché Moodley had another race to forget in Portimao. Moodley crossed the line in 23rd place in Moto3.