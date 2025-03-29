Marc Marquez reels off third straight MotoGP pole in Texas

Marc Marquez continued to assert his dominance over the MotoGP field by taking a third consecutive pole position of 2025 at the Circuit of the Americas.

Marc Marquez’s perfect start to the season continued as he claimed his pole in Austin, Texas. Picture: Luis Robayo / AFP.

Marc Marquez maintained his perfect start to the MotoGP season with a third consecutive pole at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Saturday.

Shrugging off a heavy fall in Friday’s wet opening practice Marquez proved uncatchable in qualifying with a fastest lap of 2min 01.088sec on his factory Ducati.

The winner of the sprint and race from pole at the two opening weekends in Thailand and Argentina is aiming for a record-extending eighth win at the Texas track.

The Spaniard is joined on the front row for Saturday’s sprint and Sunday’s main event by Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati-VR46) and Alex Marquez on another satellite Ducati.

The 2025 season has turned into a Marquez benefit so far with Marquez’s brother Alex finishing second each time.

Marquez leads his younger sibling by 16 points in the standings as he goes in search of a record-equalling seventh elite class world title.

Marc’s career has been reinvigorated since joining the Ducati factory team but the same cannot be said for his teammate Francesco Bagnaia.

The 2022 and 2023 world champion has yet to mount a challenge on the track and qualified only sixth at the Circuit of the Americas.