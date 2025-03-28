Brad Binder set to feed off scraps at Uncle Sam’s MotoGP table

Red Bull KTM has found life tough in 2025 in the wake of Marc Marquez's resurgent form.

Judging by the way Red Bull KTM started the 2025 MotoGP season, Brad Binder is likely to be fighting for scraps again at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas this weekend.

After the first two rounds in Thailand and Argentina, Binder is the leading KTM rider on 19 points, but he is already miles behind the high-flying Marquez brothers. Maintaining a perfect record in 2025, Ducati factory rider Marc leads the title race on 74 points with four runner-up spots earning Gresini Ducati rider Alex 58 points.

Two-time world champion Pecco Bagnaia in third place has earned 43 points, the combined total of all four KTM riders; Binder, Pedro Acosta (13), Enea Bastianini (seven) and Maverick Vinales (four).

Brad Binder’s struggles in the States

KTM team boss Aki Ajo, who was roped in this season along with Vinales and Bastianini, said that the orange garage will have a better understanding of the RC16 after the first few races of the season. The Austrian outfit will need a massive improvement to get closer to not only to Ducati, but also Aprilia and Honda. The situation seems so dire that there are already rumours doing the rounds that Acosta, tipped for premier class glory, is looking to jump ship in the future to give himself a better stab at the world title.

Binder does not have a great record at the Circuit of the Americas. His best MotoGP finish at the 5.5km layout is ninth and his only podium in 10 races in 2016 when he was crowned Moto3 champion.

World champion Jorge Martin will also miss the third race of the season as the Spaniard is still recovering from a hand injury. The Aprilia rider is likely to return for the fourth round in Qatar next month.

The 10-lap MotoGP sprint race is at 10pm on Saturday and the 20-lap main race at 9pm on Sunday.

Darryn and Ruché also on the hunt

Brad Binder’s younger brother Darryn Binder will be looking to build on his form from Argentina. After finishing outside the points in Thailand, The Gresini Moto2 bounced back by finishing sixth in Argentina.

Ruché Moodley is chasing a points finish is as many Moto3 races in Austin. The teenager riding for Denssi Racing/Boe started his career with 11th and 15th place finishes.

The 14-lap Moto3 race is at 6pm on Sunday, followed by the 16-lap Moto2 race at 7.15pm.