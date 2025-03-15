Marc Marquez storms to record Argentina MotoGP pole

"I'm happy with the bike, it looks like Alex and Pecco are closer than Thailand but we'll see how we can manage."

Ducati Lenovo’s Spanish rider Marc Marquez gestures after getting pole position in the MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix qualifying session at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in Santiago del Estero, Argentina on March 15, 2025. Picture: by Luis ROBAYO / AFP.

Marc Marquez stormed to pole for the Argentina MotoGP on Saturday to maintain his perfect start to the new season.

The six-time world champion’s dream start to life on board the factory Ducati continued as he posted a new lap record of 1min 36.917sec in qualifying at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit.

The Spaniard was lowering the record he had set 24 hours earlier in practice.

The winner of the sprint and main race at the season-opening weekend in Thailand a fortnight ago will start hot favourite to follow that up in the 12-race sprint later Saturday and Sunday’s 25-lap main race.

This was the 32-year-old’s first back-to-back poles since 2019, the season he won the last of his six MotoGP titles.

He is joined on the front row by his brother Alex Marquez on board Ducati’s satellite Gresini bike, and the Honda of Johann Zarco.

Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, Marc Marquez’s Ducati teammate, starts on the second row after the double former world champion posted the fourth fastest time in qualifying.

“I told you yesterday I expected to go even faster!” said pole-sitter Marquez.

He added: “I’m happy with the bike, it looks like Alex and Pecco are closer than Thailand but we’ll see how we can manage.

“It’s difficult to work out what the limit for the bike is.”

Missing again this weekend from the second leg of the 22-race season is world champion Jorge Martin.

The Spanish Aprilia rider has still not recovered from the injuries which sidelined him in Thailand.

Martin said Thursday that he will also sit out the third round in Texas at the end of March and may still not be ready by the time the Qatar MotoGP rolls around in mid-April.