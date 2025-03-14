Binder and KTM gear up for strong fightback at Argentina MotoGP

Ruché Moodley out to build on his sensational start to Moto3 career in Thailand.

The proof will be in the pudding for Red Bull KTM this weekend as the MotoGP show heads for Argentina.

Despite the orange garage beefing up its rider roster and new team boss Aki Ajo oozing with confidence ahead of the season, KTM made an underwhelming start in Thailand two weeks ago. Brad Binder (10) and his team-mate Pedro Acosta (four) alongside Tech3 pair Enea Bastianini (seven) and Maverick Vinales (0) could only score 21 points them at the Buriram International Circuit. Title race leader Marc Marquez alone earned a maximum of 37 points.

Brad Binder leading KTM rider

Marquez was the first of four Ducatis across the main race finish line, followed by two Aprilias and a Honda before leading Ducati man Binder took the chequered flag in sweltering heat.

Ajo conceded that the RC16 is not as competitive in warmer conditions. Slightly cooler weather – 28 degrees on Saturday and 31 on Sunday – is predicted at the Termas de Río Hondo Circuit.

“Generally the first race weekend of the season is very important for information, and we need a couple of races to see where we are. We know we need to improve in these types of climates but we also know that when it’s a bit cooler we are competitive,” Ajo said.

Happy hunting ground

Binder has good memories of the 4.81km layout after storming to a sprint race win from 15th on the grid in 2023.

World champion Jorge Martin will also sit the Argentina Grand Prix out after missing the season-opener with a broken hand.

The 12-lap sprint race will start at 8pm on Saturday and the 25-lap main race at 8pm on Sunday.

All eyes on Ruché Moodley

Racing fans can tune in earlier on Sunday to see if Ruché Moodley can build on his great start in Moto3 (5pm), while Brad Binder’s younger brother Darryn Binder lines up for the Moto2 race at 6.15pm.

Moodley finished in 11th place in his debut race in Thailand and the 18-year-old BOE Motorsports rider will look to add to the five points he earned two weeks ago.

Darryn Binder, who turns out in the colours of Gresini Moto2 this season, will be keen to open his 2025 account after failing to score points in Thailand.