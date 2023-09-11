Torque rich oil-burning Mazda CX-60 approved for South Africa

New 3.3-litre straight-six turbodiesel will feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid system as standard.

Mazda’s flagship SUV has copped flak for its choice of engine since being launched earlier this year. Image: Mazda.

Mazda South Africa has confirmed that the CX-60 line-up will expand to three models in February next year with the introduction of the flagship Takumi powered by the new SkyActiv-D turbodiesel engine.

Electrified diesel

An option that will supplement the much criticised normally aspirated 2.5 SkyActiv-G petrol engine available at present, the 3.3-litre straight-six oil-burner can be specified in two states of tune and with or without 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance.

For South Africa, Mazda has revealed that the mild-hybrid hardware will be standard and despite the final output of 158 kW being 28 kW down on the UK market model, torque increases from 500 Nm to 550 Nm.

Depicted European-spec CX-60 sports highlights the Takumi will benefit from, namely the 20-inch alloy wheels that optionally receive a gloss black finish. Image: Mazda.

Similar to the 2.5, an eight-speed automatic will prevail as the sole transmission option, with power and torque going to all four corners similar to the Individual rather than the entry-level rear-wheel-drive only Dynamic.

Compared to the Australian CX-60, which carries the moniker D50e, the South African version is likely to be slower from 0-100 km/h, which takes 7.3 seconds. At the same, the reduced power output could impact on fuel consumption rated at 4.9 L/100 km Down Under.

Expect spec

In a statement, Mazda South Africa said the Takumi would also benefit from different front and rear bumpers, a piano key black finish for the grille, metal inserts on the front wings and gloss black machined 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Aesthetic additions borrowed from the comparative GT and Azami sold in Australia, exact specification remains unknown, though expectations are the Takumi would build further on features already available on the Individual.

Note: Depicted interior of the UK-market CX-60. Image: Mazda.

Using the pair as a reference, the items in question comprise Nappa leather upholstery, ambient lighting, heated and ventilated front seats, adaptive LED headlights and heated steering wheel to name but a few.

In a further departure from the petrol, the diesel’s towing capacity increases from 1 500 kg to 2 000 kg for a braked trailer, while the ground clearance of 179 mm on the mentioned 20-inch alloys remains unchanged.

Get ready to pay more

Despite price and exact spec not being disclosed, the CX-60 Takumi is expected to come with a significant premium, with more than R844 500 asked by the 2.5 Individual.

However, full details of both will only be revealed either towards the end of the year, or closer to the February launch date.

Additional information from carexpert.com.au.

