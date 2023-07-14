Mazda CX-60 a worthwhile effort in need of better rewarding

By Charl Bosch

When it comes to the saying, “look how the mighty have fallen”, the brutal truth is that this unfortunately applies to Mazda in arguably the most spectacular way possible.

Tricky situation

While Hiroshima’s premium segment desire has been well documented for year, the current sales slump, in South Africa, could well be attributed to the desire in question coming at the cost, literally, of prices.

Admittedly, while sticker prices of all new cars have dramatically increased over the last few years, this, together with acknowledged supply constraints, have hit Mazda particularity hard with sales of the now six-year old CX-5 being the sole silver lining.

Although ironically its priciest model, the dip in sales and departure out of the monthly top 10 best-selling marques has seemingly not deterred Mazda of introducing the CX-60 above the CX-5 as its newest and now also most expensive model.

Part of a five model new generation CX roll-out consisting of the CX-50 sold only in the United States, CX-90 and soon, the CX-70 and CX-80 – the latter incidentally under investigation for South Africa – the CX-60 faces the proverbial uphill battle as not only Mazda’s new range-topper, but also to change the perception of the brand keener than ever to play with the established premium players.

Appearance works

Debuting as the first model on local soil underpinned by the somewhat plain sounding Large Product Group platform, an architecture principally designed around rear-wheel-drive not offered in any Mazda sans the MX-5 and bakkies since 1999, the CX-60, in theory, is off to an intriguing start for bucketing the trend of comparative SUVs being either front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive from the off.

Swoopy rear design adds to the CX-60’s exterior appeal.

If that wasn’t enough, the model that arrived for the usual seven-day stay came in the from of the entry-level Dynamic that ships with rear-wheel-drive only in contrast to the range-topping all-wheel-drive Individual.

Decked-out in the Mazda’s trademark, and stunning, Soul Crystal Red paint option, the CX-60 makes an impressive visual impact by combining attributes of the CX-5 with a curved rear design of the Mazda3 and to some extent, the BMW Z3 M Coupe.

A look Mazda calls “Noble Toughness” as part of its Kodo design language, the CX-60 is more stylish and attractive than sporty, and while easy to differentiate from the CX-5 by its side profile, appears anything but bland.

Despite being the entry-level model, the Dynamic gets 20-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Riding on stylish rather than performance grabbing 20-inch alloy wheels, the nobility part of its design stands out more than the toughness epithet as the 179 mm of ground clearance isn’t likely to provide much in the way of prowess on anything but a gravel road.

Stepping into premium

Inside, the CX-60 resoundingly lives-up to Mazda’s aim of wanting to be taken seriously as a premium brand.

Besides the soft-touch plastics, leather and solid built quality, the imitation aluminium finish on the centre console doesn’t feel cheap and although some might frown at some of the ergonomics, all of the controls are easy to understand and use.

Interior feels and looks upmarket.

Incorporating the obligatory minimalist look with physical switchgear being favoured over touch sensitive switches, the CX-60 stays true to Mazda’s decision of omitting touchscreen functionality for the infotainment system it says poses a safety risk due to drivers being required to take their eyes off of the road.

Instead, the new 10-inch MZD Connect system is accessed via the familiar rotary dial that, in itself, rates as a necessity given the freestanding display’s position on the dashboard that would have required some stretching had it been a touchscreen.

Brand-new 10-inch MZD Connect infotainment system lacks touchscreen functionality and takes a bit getting used to.

The system itself though is somewhat different and requires familiarisation from current Mazda models.

For the rest, the cabin looks neat and besides a specification sheet that will require more than a few words, comes equipped with an intuitive multi-function steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display, supportive leather upholstered seats, Head-Up Display, a wireless smartphone charger and a descent eight-speaker sound system.

Imitation aluminum on the centre console doesn’t feel flimsy. Various buttons and dials as easy to fathom.

Counting further in the CX-60’s favour is space. While our tester sported the optional panoramic sunroof, headroom is unlikely to be a problem, with the same applying to legroom and the boot that swallows from 570 to 1 726-litres of luggage.

Missing grunt

A specification and space triumph it might be wrapped in a sophisticated package, matters go downhill for the CX-60 on the powertrain front as a result of Mazda, possibly as a means of keeping the sticker price down, resorting to a less than sorted drivetrain.

Whereas Europe and North America are privy to a turbocharged petrol engine, a plug-in hybrid and the brand-new pair of straight-six petrol and diesel engines with or without mild-hybrid system, for South Africa, the CX-60 makes do with the normally aspirated 2.5-litre SkyActiv-G petrol that sends 141kW/261Nm to the rear axle through a Mazda-first eight-speed automatic gearbox.

It is an unfortunate combination that makes the least of the new platform as the CX-60 simply feels too lethargic and without the necessary go when required. In fact, the bulking engine makes the Mazda feel heavier than what it’s 1 451 kg kerb weight suggests.

Leather seats provide ample support and place a huge emphasis on comfort.

Worse still, the gearbox holds on the selected ratio for too long, resulting in a rather vocal soundtrack without any apparent go. That being said, matters do improve for the better when using the paddle shifters.

It is worth noting though that unlike the CX-5, the CX-60 doesn’t offer a traditional override when selecting Drive.

Besides the standard semi-automatic in which the gearbox will takeover when left in D after a few seconds, complete manual changing can only be achieved by selecting “paddle shift logic” located within the infotainment system.

The drive

In total, the CX-60 offers two drive modes; Normal and Sport. While the former was utilised for much of the seven days and 355 km, opting for the latter did wake the drivetrain up quicker, albeit with the same less than ear eye pleasing sound as the revs climbed.

The most worrying aspect though was reserved for the overall drive. While comfortable and with good levels of refinement, the test unit suffered from a persistent rattle made by the sunroof blind when opened, and from an annoying humming sound at the national limit.

Even with the optional panoramic sunroof, headroom, and for that matter legroom, isn’t found lacking.

If that wasn’t enough, the ride wasn’t helped much by what is known as a washball sensation in which a car feels nervous and moving too much underneath regardless of the road surface.

As if to compound matters further, the CX-60 recorded an indicated best consumption figure of 9.7 L/100 km in mixed conditions. This subsequently increased to 10.2 L/100 km when returned, well off Mazda’s optimistic 7.3 L/100 km claim.

Conclusion

As much as it promises, the Mazda CX-60’s final delivery is let down by a powerunit that does it’s best to erode what on paper should have been a success similar to the CX-5.

CX-60 now tops the CX range above the CX-5.

At a heady R739 800, the CX-60, one the hand, makes a compelling case when taking the specification and added space into account.

However, it is undone by un-Mazda quality issues and a tardy engine and transmission left wanting for either a stronger petrol, or the torque-rich marvel that is the 2.2-litre SkyActiv-D turbodiesel from the CX-5 somehow never considered during development.

