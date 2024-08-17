PODCAST: Hats off to AMG C63 for taking fight to BMW M3 [video]

Controversial 2.0-litre engine makes Merc faster than its great rival.

Ever since the announcement that the new Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance 4Matic, Affalterbach has been scrutinised for its decision to replace the 4.0-litre V8 engine with an electrically-assisted 2.0-litre four-cylinder mill.

It was so bad that the old joke that “only Coke and milk come in two litres” reared its heads in many a meme on social platforms.

But there is only one way of proving yourself and that is with hard facts. And that is exactly what the new AMG C63 did during The Citizen Motoring’s high-performance test at Gerotek recently.

Watch Pitstop podcast video

A 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 3.31 seconds not only means the car is quicker than it’s beefier predecessor. It also managed to edge its archrival the BMW M3 xDrive by 0.03 seconds. Not much, but bragging right nonetheless.

In this week’s edition of the Pitstop podcast, we analyse the AMG C63’s test results. We tell you why the BMW M3 manages to overtake the much heavier AMG C63 the longer the road goes on for.

AMG C63 gets F1 tech

Utilising Formula 1 technology that has trickled down from Lewis Hamilton’s Silver Arrows during his glory days, the AMG’s powertrain is quite something. A lithium battery powers an electric motor at the rear which combines with the petrol engine to produce a staggering 500kW of power and 1 020Nm of torque. The power is sent to all four corners via 9-speed MCT Speedshift.

The previous AMG C63’s V8 twin-turbo mill produced “only” 375kW of power and 700Nm of torque. The fastest Mark get it to reach 100km/h from a standstill was 4.09 seconds back in 2019.

The BMW M3 is powered by the tried and trusted 3.0-litre straight-six turbo petrol engine which produces 375kW of power and 650Nm of torque. It is important to note that the M3 is all of 350kg lighter than the AMG C63. The M3’s power goes to all four wheels via 8-Speed Sports Auto Transmission.