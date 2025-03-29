PODCAST: Is there live after diesel for all-new Renault Duster?

Crossover SUV now offered in a choice of 1.2-litre mild hybrid or 1.3-litre powertrains.

The highly-anticipated all-new Renault Duster was finally rolled out locally this month.

The crossover SUV ushers in a brand-new era for the French carmaker in South Africa as it’s the first of its cars to be offered with a hybrid powertrain.

It furthermore lives up to its reputation as a solid off-roader with selectable four-wheel drive system, while offering a striking new look. Yet the elephant in the room is the omission of the venerable 1.5-litre turbodiesel engines that has gone out of production altogether.

Renault Duster makes a Pitstop

In the week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the all-new Renault Duster. We weigh up its attributes against the loss of the diesel mills.

The Renault Duster, a production sibling of the Dacia Duster, comes in a choice of two powertrains. The 1.2-litre mild hybrid and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine.

The hybrid incorporates 48V electrical assistance into the 1.2-litre blown petrol mill for a total of 96kW of power and 230Nm of torque. This goes to all four wheels via six-speed manual transmission.

The 1.3-litre engine sends 113kW/250Nm to the front wheels via six-speed automatic gearbox.

Prices go up

What will not go down well with buyers is a price hike. The outgoing Renault Duster started at R397 999, with the top model that went for R465 999. Now the latter isn’t even enough to afford the crossover anymore. The third generation kicks off at R489 999 for the 1.3 Zen. The 1.3 Intens costs R519 999 and the 4Wd Zen R549 999.

ALSO READ: Renault Duster lives up to reputation as solid off-roader

Striking exterior features include new Renault logos and Y-shaped LED headlights with daytime-running lamps. There is big Renault branding on the front grille and Duster branding on the front door-mounted inserts. Modular bars feature on the roof, there are flush rear door handles, cladding around the wheels and side protectors made from recycled materials.

Y-shaped tail lights, sporty spoiler and Duster branding on the tailgate feature at the rear. 17- and 18-inch dual tone alloy wheels round off the bold looks.