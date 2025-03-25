MacG says his partnership with MultiChoice is ‘a natural evolution’ despite it being criticised as a lazy move by the broadcaster [VIDEO]

MacG might not admit it, but his recently announced partnership with MultiChoice is disruption in action.

The disruptive nature of podcasting is undeniable. It has democratised content creation, giving people a range of options beyond the limited choices presented by traditional media.

Speaking to The Citizen, broadcaster Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho might not admit it, but his recently announced partnership with MultiChoice is disruption in action.

“We don’t see it as forcing our way in, it’s a natural evolution,” MacG said.

The MultiChoice partnership

Last week MultiChoice triumphantly announced that from April eight of the country’s biggest podcasts, including MacG’s Podcast and Chill, Piano Pulse and Awkward Dates with Lasizwe will be broadcast on national TV.

“Our audience has always dictated where we go. We’ve built a strong community digitally, and now we’re bringing that energy to TV, showing that podcasting and traditional media can complement each other,” said MacG.

The podcasts will be broadcast on Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Wethu.

“This is a revolution, a bold step into the future where linear television meets the gutsy, unfiltered world of digital storytelling,” director for M-Net’s local entertainment channels Shirley Adonisi said.

“These creators have redefined entertainment and now we’re welcoming them to shake up the traditional TV space. We are excited to be at the forefront of this transformation.”

An innovative partnership or laziness?

The partnership has received mixed reactions, with some seeing it as a lazy move by the broadcaster as it is not creating content that will compete with the popular podcasts. Others, like MacG, see this as natural progression.

“We don’t see it that way at all. MultiChoice is recognising a cultural movement and giving it a bigger platform,” said MacG.

Rambunctious social commentator Slik Talk spoke ill of the partnership. “I’m hearing people saying this is amazing, this is great, this is gonna make TV great again,” said Slik Talk on his YouTube channel.

“But here’s my take. Amazing for who? Cause if we wana keep it all the way real, MacG folded. MultiChoice is taking your views,” he said.

But Mac G stood his ground and said it is a strategic move by the giant broadcaster. “Sometimes the smartest move is to back what’s already working and elevate it. That’s strategic, not lazy.”

According to MacG, the partnership came together through Leading Edge Growth which represents the biggest YouTube content creators in the country, including the Podcast and Chill Network.

“They brought us and other content creators together and pitched the concept to DStv. DStv saw the value, believed in the vision, and the rest is history.”

He said there will be disparities between what people see on TV and what they watch on YouTube.

“We always strive to be authentic in the content we deliver as that is what creates a real connection with our audience. Therefore, we will continue to provide the best content possible for our audience.”

Podcast growth

In July Podcast and Chill will celebrate its seventh anniversary. The platform has become the biggest on the continent.

“The plan was simple. Stay relevant after being fired, keep the conversations going, and wait for the next radio slot,” MacG said about his platform’s journey.

“But the podcast grew beyond that and the audience showed us we didn’t need to wait for a radio comeback. We built our own platform, and now partnering with MultiChoice is proof that betting on yourself works.”

In October 2024, MacG published a book on his life, titled Uncancelable which he co-wrote with Nikolaos Kirkinis.

