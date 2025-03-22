PODCAST: Why Toyota Fortuner GR Sport is a sure-fire winner

The upgraded SUV is likely to be as popular as its bakkie sibling the Toyota Hilux GR-S.

The Toyota Fortuner is South Africa’s best-selling bakkie-based SUV. And it’s stock is set to rise even further with the addition of the GR Sport (GR-S) badge.

On this week’s episode of our Pitstop podcast, we discuss at the addition of the GR-S trim to the Fortuner.

The GR-S was rolled out this month as what is expected to be the last reiteration of the current Fortuner. The second generation debuted in 2016 and is likely to make way for an all-new model by next year.

Toyota Fortuner GR-S gets more power

Like the Toyota Hilux GR-S III, the Fortuner GR-S’ 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine is uptuned by 15kW of power and 50Nm of torque. This results in a total of 165kW/550Nm.

Another major hardware upgrade sees the SUV benefit from the inclusion of mono-tube shock absorbers.

The Toyota Fortuner GR-S features numerous GR touches. On the outside, these include black GR badged honeycomb grille, black fog light bezels, GR front and rear bumpers, black mirror caps, black side-steps, a new lower air intake with a black honeycomb pattern, 18-inch black alloy wheels and darkened clusters for the LED headlights.

Surprisingly, Toyota only offers the Fortuner GR-S in two colours; Attitude Black and Platinum White Pearl.

GR branding galore

The changes in the cabin consist of alloy pedals, a GR graphic within the 4.2-inch instrument cluster display, a GR leather-wrapped steering wheel with red 12 o’clock marking GR floor mats, a GR starter button and a Gazoo Racing plaque on the centre console.

The black leather with red stitching features suede inserts, while GR logos are embroidered onto the front headrests. Red stitching extends to the steering wheel, handbrake and upper glovebox.

A comprehensive set of safety and driver assistance systems include front and rear parking sensors, a panoramic rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, downhill assist control, hill start assist and trailer sway control.

The Toyota Fortuner GR-S sells for R999 000. This also includes a nine-services/90 000km service plan and three-year/100 000km warranty.