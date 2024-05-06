Mitsubishi knights Triton one last time with limited run Shogun

Reviving a designation associated with the Pajero, the Shogun becomes the outgoing Triton's new flagship variant.

Shogun now becomes the outgoing Triton’s new flagship variant. Image: Mitsubishi

Used until now on special edition versions of first the Pajero and then the Pajero Sport, Mitsubishi has now expanded the Shogun moniker to the Triton as part of the current model’s lifecycle conclusion.

Final sword drawn

Penned-in to be replaced by the all-new generation in the third quarter of this year, the Shogun, a moniker used for the original Pajero in the United Kingdom, becomes the new flagship Triton variant above the off-road focused Xtreme, albeit minus a few of the hardcore touches.

Its aesthetic more in-line with the Triton Athlete, the Shogun’s exterior additions comprise gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop Grandtrek AT36 all-terrain tyres, a black Dynamic Shield grille with a chrome outer surround, black roof rails and mirror caps, a unique Shogun branded sports bar and standard side-steps.

ALSO READ: Mitsubishi approves new Triton and Xforce for South Africa

Rounding the exterior off is a satin silver front skidplate, a soft tonneau cover, gloss black fog lamp surrounds and doors handles, a black tailgate handle and rear bumper, tow bar and, as an option, a Shogun-branded nudge bar.

Inside, the Shogun add-ons are a lot more minimal by consisting of a black leather steering wheel, black centre console and black leather upholstery. Red stitch work completes the transformation.

A black bumper, tow bar and tonneau cover are all standard equipment. Image: Mitsubishi

Notable specification items comprises a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Sony sound system, LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and push-button start, reverse camera, rear parking sensors, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control.

Same engine

Mechanically, the Shogun carries over the now outgoing 4N15 2.4 D-ID turbodiesel engine that sends 133kW/430Nm to the rear or all four wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Fitted with the Dakar-derived SuperSelect-II system that allows for shift-on-fly 4H four-wheel-drive selection below 100 km/h, the Shogun gets a rear diff-lock as standard, together with a Rock mode in low range. The claimed ground clearance is again pegged at 220 mm.

Price

As with the rest of the Triton range, the Shogun’s sticker price includes both a three-year/100 000 km and five-year/90 000 km service plan as standard.

Triton 2.4 DI-D single cab GL – R454 995

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab GL – R529 900

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab GLX – R529 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab – R623 9 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab AT – R659 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab 4×4 – R719 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab 4×4 AT – R739 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab Athlete 4×4 AT – R759 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab Heritage 4×4 AT – R779 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab Xtreme AT – R728 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab Xtreme 4×4 AT – R808 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D double cab Shogun 4×4 AT – R809 990

NOW READ: Works meet leisure as Mitsubishi prices ‘limited-run’ Triton GLX