27 Mar 2024

07:06 pm

Wait over: Mercedes-Benz officially prices new E-Class and CLE

For the time being, only four-cylinder engine as offered, albeit with standard mild-hybrid assistance.

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class pricing revealed

E-Class, as before, will only be sold locally as a sedan. Image: Mercedes-Benz

With almost a year having passed since their respective world debuts in Europe, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has officially released pricing details for the all-new E-Class and CLE.

A line-up spanning two models, each powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol or diesel engine, will make their respective market premieres in May, with the performance AMG variants likely to be added at a later stage should approval be given.

In terms of bodystyles, the E-Class is again offered solely as a sedan, with the CLE being limited to the coupe in spite of the cabriolet having made its unveiling last month.

E-Class

Wider and longer than the model it replaces, the internally named W214 E-Class incorporates styling elements from the EQ range of electric models, which filter through to the cabin in the guise of the 56-inch Hyperscreen display available as an option.

As standard, Stuttgart long serving rival for the BMW 5 Series gets a dual 12.3-inch setup, along with the optional LED mood lighting that runs around the outer edges of the windscreen and dashboard.

While offered in three trim levels on the Old Continent, the base Exclusive is not expected to be offered, which leaves the Avantgarde as the entry-level variant and the AMG Line as the flagship.

Carrying over the 48-volt mild-hybrid EQ Boost system that adds an additional 17kW/205Nm for short bursts, the line-up kicks-off with the E200, whose petrol mill develops 150kW/320Nm.

Expansive 56-inch Hyperscreen will be optional. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Paired to the 9G Tronic automatic gearbox, top speed is rated at 240 km/h, with the 0-100 km/h sprint taking 7.5 seconds.

Aimed directly at the new 520d, the E220d produces 145kW/440Nm from its 2.0-litre oil-burner, which goes to the rear wheels through the same nine-speed ‘box. Top speed is 238 km/h, with 0-100 km/h taking 7.6 seconds.

CLE

CLE will, for now, be marketed solely in coupe guise. Image: Mercedes-Benz

The replacement for both the coupe and cabriolet versions of the C-Class and E-Class, the CLE trounces both dimensionally, while offering more boot space than the C-Class Coupe at 420 litres.

Supposedly more in-line with the discontinued two-door E-Class than the C-Class fundamentally, the South Africa-bound CLE will be sold from the start in AMG Line guise only, with its interior bearing a closer resemblance to the current W206 C-Class as it comes standard with the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system.

Mercedes-Benz details new CLE
All models bound for South Africa will get the AMG Line styling pack as standard. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Up front, the initial choice of four-cylinder engines omits the diesel option available on the E-Class but gains the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system not offered on the sedan.

Starting the range off, the CLE 200 sends its 150kW/320Nm to the rear wheels only through the 9G Tronic ‘box. As with the E200, the CLE will get from 0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds and top out at 240 km/h.

Mercedes-Benz details new CLE
Interior is modelled on the C-Class rather than the E-Class. Image: Mercedes-Benz

At the range’s summit, the CLE 300 boasts the mentioned 4Matic system, entrusted with rooting its 190kW/400Nm to the ground via the same automatic transmission.

Similar to its sibling and the E-Class, the CLE 300 receives a 48-volt mild-hybrid system as standard that adds an additional 17kW/200Nm for short spells. Its top speed is limited to 250 km/h, with 0-100 km/h taking 6.2 seconds.

Price

Included in all four models’ price tag is a five-year/100 000 km maintenance and service plan.

  • E200 – R1 344 750
  • E220d – R1 430 550
  • CLE 200 – R1 355 350
  • CLE 300 4Matic – R1 430 650

Mercedes-Benz

