Wait over: Mercedes-Benz officially prices new E-Class and CLE

For the time being, only four-cylinder engine as offered, albeit with standard mild-hybrid assistance.

E-Class, as before, will only be sold locally as a sedan. Image: Mercedes-Benz

With almost a year having passed since their respective world debuts in Europe, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has officially released pricing details for the all-new E-Class and CLE.

A line-up spanning two models, each powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol or diesel engine, will make their respective market premieres in May, with the performance AMG variants likely to be added at a later stage should approval be given.

In terms of bodystyles, the E-Class is again offered solely as a sedan, with the CLE being limited to the coupe in spite of the cabriolet having made its unveiling last month.

E-Class

Wider and longer than the model it replaces, the internally named W214 E-Class incorporates styling elements from the EQ range of electric models, which filter through to the cabin in the guise of the 56-inch Hyperscreen display available as an option.

As standard, Stuttgart long serving rival for the BMW 5 Series gets a dual 12.3-inch setup, along with the optional LED mood lighting that runs around the outer edges of the windscreen and dashboard.

ALSO READ: Tech-fest, hybrid-only new Mercedes-Benz E-Class revealed

While offered in three trim levels on the Old Continent, the base Exclusive is not expected to be offered, which leaves the Avantgarde as the entry-level variant and the AMG Line as the flagship.

Carrying over the 48-volt mild-hybrid EQ Boost system that adds an additional 17kW/205Nm for short bursts, the line-up kicks-off with the E200, whose petrol mill develops 150kW/320Nm.

Expansive 56-inch Hyperscreen will be optional. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Paired to the 9G Tronic automatic gearbox, top speed is rated at 240 km/h, with the 0-100 km/h sprint taking 7.5 seconds.

Aimed directly at the new 520d, the E220d produces 145kW/440Nm from its 2.0-litre oil-burner, which goes to the rear wheels through the same nine-speed ‘box. Top speed is 238 km/h, with 0-100 km/h taking 7.6 seconds.

CLE

CLE will, for now, be marketed solely in coupe guise. Image: Mercedes-Benz

The replacement for both the coupe and cabriolet versions of the C-Class and E-Class, the CLE trounces both dimensionally, while offering more boot space than the C-Class Coupe at 420 litres.

Supposedly more in-line with the discontinued two-door E-Class than the C-Class fundamentally, the South Africa-bound CLE will be sold from the start in AMG Line guise only, with its interior bearing a closer resemblance to the current W206 C-Class as it comes standard with the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system.

All models bound for South Africa will get the AMG Line styling pack as standard. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Up front, the initial choice of four-cylinder engines omits the diesel option available on the E-Class but gains the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system not offered on the sedan.

Starting the range off, the CLE 200 sends its 150kW/320Nm to the rear wheels only through the 9G Tronic ‘box. As with the E200, the CLE will get from 0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds and top out at 240 km/h.

Interior is modelled on the C-Class rather than the E-Class. Image: Mercedes-Benz

At the range’s summit, the CLE 300 boasts the mentioned 4Matic system, entrusted with rooting its 190kW/400Nm to the ground via the same automatic transmission.

Similar to its sibling and the E-Class, the CLE 300 receives a 48-volt mild-hybrid system as standard that adds an additional 17kW/200Nm for short spells. Its top speed is limited to 250 km/h, with 0-100 km/h taking 6.2 seconds.

Price

Included in all four models’ price tag is a five-year/100 000 km maintenance and service plan.

E200 – R1 344 750

E220d – R1 430 550

CLE 200 – R1 355 350

CLE 300 4Matic – R1 430 650

NOW READ: Two-doors here to stay as Mercedes-Benz debuts new CLE