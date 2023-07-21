New Mercedes-AMG SL priced in four-cylinder 43 form

By Charl Bosch

Revived just over 12 months ago as the first four-cylinder model since the iconic 190 SL of almost six decades ago, Mercedes-AMG has divulged pricing details of the all-new AMG SL 43.

Drop-top four

The first derivative of the new R232 AMG-developed SL to arrive in South Africa, the junior sibling of the V8-engine SL 55 and 63 receives the same M139 2.0-litre turbocharged engine as the A45 S, but with mild-hybrid assistance similar to the new AMG C43.

Combined with an electric turbocharger that spins at a reported 170 000 rpm, the 48-volt EQ Boost belt-driven starter/generator adds an additional 10kW/150Nm for short bursts, though as standard, the combustion engine develops 280kW/480Nm without any assistance.

Wheel sizes range from 19 to 21-inches. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Down on the 300kW/500Nm made by the C43, the powertrain drives the rear wheels through the nine-speed MCT transmission. Limited to 275km/h, the 43 will get from 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.9 seconds.

Spec

For South Africa, Benz has availed the SL 43 with the same specs as Europe, namely wheel sizes ranging from 19 to 21-inches, a broad selection of materials and inserts inside, plus the optional Night, Chrome and Carbon exterior packages.

Interior receives the 11.7-inch MBUX infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as standard. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

It’s cloth roof able to open and close in a Z-pattern at up to 60km/h in 15 seconds, the interior comes standard with the 11.7-inch portrait-style MBUX infotainment system, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Nappa leather AMG Sport seats and as an option, the AMG steering wheel and AMG Performance chairs finished in Nappa leather and Artico micro-fibres with red or yellow contrasting stitch work.

Dynamics

Underneath, the SL 43’s boasts the AMG Ride Control suspension comprising coil springs and lightweight shock absorbers, and the AMG composite brakes consisting of a six-piston caliper setup at the front with 390mm discs, and a single caliper at the rear with 360mm sized discs.

Cloth roof opens and closes in 15 seconds. Image: Mercedes-Benz

While the rear-axle steering system is relegated to the options list, the AMG Dynamic Select system comes standard with five modes; Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual and in the case of models fitted with the optional AMG Dynamics Plus package, a Race mode that adds adaptive dampers to the mix.

Price

Priced at R2 449 500 before options, the AMG SL 43’s sticker price includes a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan as standard.

