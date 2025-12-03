Soft-top returning as Mercedes-Benz teases new G-Class Cabriolet

Cabriolet will have the same landaulet roof as the Maybach G650, but seemingly, without having the AMG G63 as a base.

An option last offered during the lifecycle of the W463 that went out of production seven years ago, Mercedes-Benz has released the first official teaser images of the returning cabriolet version of the new W464 G-Class.

Bespoke no more

Said to be in the final stages of development, the soft-top G-Class sports the same landaulet roof arrangement as the ultra-luxurious Maybach G650 revealed eight years ago, but without using the portal axle G63 4×42 as a base instead.

Instead, the image sees the drop-top appearing similar to the conventional G450d and all-electric G580 by EQ Technology rather than even the AMG G63.

As such, and unlike the original G-Class cabriolet based on the long since discontinued three-door short wheelbase, the newcomer has five doors, still with the soft-top covering the entire roof line instead of only the rear as on the Maybach G650.

For the world

At the same time, Mercedes-Benz also stated that, unlike the G650, which had an ultimate production run of 99 units, the new G-Class Cabriolet won’t be sold in select markets, but become a world model, which could include South Africa.

Introduced in 2017, the G650 Landaulet served as the most recent cabriolet G-Class. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Currently priced from R3 557 169 for the G450d to R4 458 731 for the G63, with the G580 stickered at R4 647 456 for the limited-run Edition One, no further details about the cabriolet are known, with the same applying to a launch date.

Soon…

Given the release of the teaser image showing the almost ready production model though, expect an official reveal within the coming weeks ahead of the commencing of sales early next year.

