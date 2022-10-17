Mercedes-EQ shock expanded with new EQE SUV

Charl Bosch

Having supplemented the EQS sedan with an SUV equivalent earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz’s all-electric EQ division has now done the same with the EQE following the unveiling in the early hours of Monday morning (17 October) of the EQE SUV.

In-between EQ

Comparative to the GLC rather than the GLE in spite of its designation suggesting otherwise, the EQE becomes the latest model to ride on Benz’s dedicated EVA electric vehicle platform, with dimensions of 4 863mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 3 030mm, height of 1 686mm and width of 1 940mm.

Compared to the EQE sedan, the EQE SUV is 83mm smaller in overall length and 92mm in wheelbase, with its width also being slimmer by 21mm. Height is, however, up by a substantial 174mm.

Positioned between the EQC and EQS as its name states, the more compact looking EQE conforms to the EQ brand’s styling language by boasting a completely sealed grille at the front, elongated standard LED or optional Matrix LED headlights and model specific alloy wheels up to 19-inches.

At the rear, the EQ light cluster connected by a full-width LED light bar remains, along with the coupe-inspired lower roofline that has become an EQ hallmark since the debut of the EQS sedan last year.

Underneath

While appearing like a miniature EQS SUV and even a B-Class from some angles, Mercedes-EQ has extensively worked on the EQE SUV’s chassis to set itself apart from the former as well as the EQC.

Besides a series of aerodynamic enhancements, the Airmatic air suspension has been tailored to the EQE with the ability of raising the ride height by as much as 25mm at speeds above 80 km/h and lowering it by the same amount below 70 km/h.

Side profile has a B-Class influence while the rear is typical EQ design language.

Consisting of a four-link design at the front and independent at the rear, the suspension can be supplemented by the rear axle steering system and, also from the options list, adaptive dampers that adjusts each wheel individually depending on the road surface.

As with the EQC and EQS, the EQE is equipped with the Dynamic Select mode selector comprising five settings; Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual and Offroad that not only adjusts the suspension, but also varies the input of the Electronic Stability Programme, activates the Downhill Speed Regulation system tweaks the steering.

Inside

Unlike its foundations, the EQE SUV’s interior is standard EQ fare as it receives the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 12.8-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system as standard, though optionally with the 56-inch Hyperscreen that comprises three displays; the mentioned cluster, a 17.7-inch infotainment and a 12.3-inch readout on the passenger’s side.

EQ patent Hyperscreen is a cost option .

A series of colours, materials and veneers rounds the interior off, together with a revised Park Pilot system, standard Pre-Safe with Side Impact Detection and an acoustic ambient setup that mimics the engine sound of a conventional internal combustion powered vehicle.

Able to accommodate 630-litres of luggage or 2 055-litres with the rear seats down, the initial EQE SUV line-up, sans AMG models, spans three derivatives with all but the entry-level model featuring the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.

Electric punch

Called the EQE 350+, the range-opener produces 215kW/565Nm and offers a range of between 480km to 590km. A 90.6-kWh battery is used by all models regardless of the outputs.

Next up, the EQE 350 4Matic, as its name indicates, receives a second battery mounted on the rear axles that results in not only all-wheel-drive, but also more grunt with the same 215kW of power, but 765Nm of torque. The claimed range is lower than on the 350+ at between 459km and 558km.

Capping the range off is the 500 4Matic that receives a more powerful pair of electric motor in order to up the claimed outputs to 300kW/858Nm. Despite this, it is also the model with the lowest range rated at between 460km and 547km.

In spite of the power differences, all models are topped-up via a 240-volt wallbox as standard, but can be plugged-in to a 170kW charger as maximum that results in a waiting time of 32 minutes from 0-80% and range of 220km after 15 minutes.

AMG EQ 43 and 53

Alongside the standard EQE, Mercedes-EQ also deduced a pair of AMG models heading on-sale next year.

Consisting of the AMG 43 and AMG 53, both are differentiated from the standard EQE by way of 21-inch or 22-inch AMG alloy wheels, a black panel for the Panamerican grille with chrome slats, a gloss black or chrome front splitter, standard Digital headlights with an AMG ground light projection on opening the door and hot-stamped chrome AMG badging.

AMG model’s exterior differences are clear

Inside, the Hyperscreen remains an optional extra, but like the standard setup, receives AMG specific graphics and readouts, along with a Heads-Up Display, while the interior itself becomes the recipient of the AMG Performance steering wheel trimmed in Nappa leather with optional heating, AMG alloy pedals and floor mats and Artico man-made leather inserts with neotex grained red stitching.

In addition to the optional carbon fibre inlays, two material options are available for the seats; Nappa leather or Artico with a micro-fibre cut plus red stitching. Regardless of the material, AMG badged seatback star on both.

Underneath, the switch from standard EQE to AMG EQE has not been overlooked in not only the availing of the 4Matic system on both models, but also the AMG Ride Control+ air suspension, the rear axle steering system, Adaptive Dampers and the AMG Dynamic Select with six modes; Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual and Race.

AMG EQE will be offered in 43 and 54 derivatives.

Both models are feature uprated brakes as standard; a six-piston caliper, 415mm disc setup at the front and single-piston, 378mm at the rear, with the option of upgrading to the carbon ceramic stoppers that, apart from the material, receive bigger 440mm discs at the front.

An option reserved for the EQE AMG 53 though is the 48-volt Active Ride Control system, the AMG Sound Experience that uses a number of speakers and settings to an unlock an AMG digitised soundtrack into the cabin and a Race Start Boost function as part of the AMG Driver’s Package.

Engage, fire… in silence

As for performance, the EQE AMG 43 and AMG 53 utilise the standard issue 90.6-kWh battery, but with respective outputs of 350kW/858Nm and 460kW/950Nm.

In the 53’s case though, opting for the AMG Driver’s Package unlocks an overboot function that results in power and torque increasing to 505kW/1 000Nm.

Interior adaptions are small but easy to spot .

Performance-wise, the 2 600kg AMG EQE 43 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 210 km/h, while respective figures for the 53, which weighs 90 kg more, is 3.5 seconds and 220 km/h or 240 km/h with the AMG Driver’s pack included.

Claimed range is between 431km and 488km for the former and 375km to 470km for the latter.

Going on-sale towards the end of the year, for now, neither the standard EQE or any of the AMG’s have been confirmed for South Africa, but expect this change in 2023 following Benz’s official EQ brand launch at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring two months ago.