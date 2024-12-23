Prices revealed as MG officially relaunches in South Africa

British but Chinese-owned brands celebrates its 100th anniversary this year by returning to South Africa with three products after an eight-year absence.

Iconic, Chinese-owned British brand, MG, is all set to have another go at South Africa, in move that should be more successful than it was when they came back in 2011 and left again in 2016 as part of an independent retailer importer set-up.

Why? Because South Africa has developed an appetite for budget friendly Chinese cars since 2016, and the local business model will now be fully backed by Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC Motor), who have been the Chinese owners of the brand since 2007.

Chinese developed

MG vehicles are designed and developed by SAIC, with manufacturing mainly taking place in China, and despite ending production in the UK in 2016, the company is said to still be heavily invested in the UK from an R&D perspective, where they have held the title for the fastest-growing automotive brand for the past two years.

The company has become the largest single-brand car exporter from China since 2019, selling over 840 000 vehicles globally in 2023, with 88% of these sales coming from markets outside of China.

What South Africa can look forward to

We were recently in China to have a bit of a meet and greet with the brand owners, and to get a look at their operations and a very brief drive in some of their products that will be coming to South Africa.

MG are starting to officially open showroom doors to 25 dealerships across the country with an initial line-up of three models; the ZS compact crossover, mid-size HS SUV and the all-electric Cyberster sportscar.

ZS

The ZS is the brands award-winning international bestseller with over one-million units sold to date.

For South Africa, two trim grades have been available; Comfort and Luxury, with the only powertrain on offer being a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 84kW/150Nm.

ZS has been a global sales success, but has been around since 2017. Image: MG

This naturally aspirated engine is mated to a four-speed automatic gearbox only, MG claiming a top speed of 195 km/h and a fuel consumption figure of 7.1 L/100 km. Boot space is 359-litres or 1 166-litres with the rear seats folded down.

This a first generation model that has since been replaced in other markets and superseded by what could be known as the ZS Pro when it gets here and is sold alongside its sibling as a step up from the older car.

For South Africa, only two models will be available. Image: MG

The ZS Pro is offered in turbo petrol, hybrid and full electric overseas, and time will reveal which of these heads our way.

As for standard features, both variants come as standard with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a multi-function steering wheel, electric windows and mirrors, rear parking sensors, six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, Electronic Stability Control and Hill Launch Assist.

ZS will get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard on all variants. Image: MG

Included on the Luxury are two additional speakers for a total of six versus the Comfort’s four, a reverse camera, dual-zone climate control, cruise control and leatherette instead of cloth upholstered seats.

Price

Included with both models’ price tag is a five-year/200 000 km warranty, a seven-year/unlimited km engine warranty and a five-year/60 000 km service plan.

ZS 1.5 Comfort AT – R289 900

ZS 1.5 Luxury AT – R309 900

HS

The HS is the second model in MG’s SUV line-up, and is an all-new SUV that premiered at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year.

Locally, the HS has the same Comfort and Luxury trim levels as the ZS, but with a choice of two turbocharged petrol engines; a 1.5 producing 125kW/275Nm and a 2.0-litre that pumps-out 170kW/370Nm.

Second generation HS made its world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July. Image: MG

Respective transmissions are a seven-speed dual-clutch and a nine-speed torque converter automatic. A hybrid version is set to be added at a later stage.

On the specification front, both trim grades receive the following as standard;

More modern interior comes standard with a dual 12.3-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster. Image: MG

dual 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

keyless entry;

rain sense wipers;

perforated leatherette upholstery;

rear parking sensors;

360-degree surround-view camera system;

seven airbags;

tyre pressure monitor;

traction control;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Croner Brake Control;

Vehicle Dynamic Control;

Electronic Stability Control;

Hill Hold Control;

Front and Rear Collision Warning;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Keep Assist;

Driver Attention Alert;

Lane Departure Warning;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Automatic Braking;

Lane Change Assist

Two engine options spread-out over four models have been allocated for South Africa. Image: MG

On the Luxury, the HS gains a total of eight-speakers versus the Comfort’s six, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, front parking sensors, a wireless smartphone charger and electric as well as heated front seats.

Price

As on the ZS, all four HS’ are covered by a five-year/200 000 km warranty and a seven-year/unlimited km engine warranty, but an extended service plan of five-years/90 000 km.

HS 1.5T Comfort DCT – R499 900

HS 1.5T Luxury DCT – R534 900

HS 2.0T Comfort AT – R629 900

HS 2.0T Luxury AT – R665 900

Cyberster

The model that will excite MG fans the most is the scissor-doored, two-seat Cyberster. Powered by a 77-kWh kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the unit powers a pair of electric motors on each axle, the front producing 375kW/250Nm and the rear 250kW/475Nm.

Cyberster harks back to MG’s sports car past, but with an EV powerplant. Image: MG

A dual-motor setup that makes for an all-wheel-drive layout, the combined system output amounts to 375kW/725Nm, which MG claims will result in a top speed of 208 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.

South Africa will be privy solely to the dual-motor 77-kWh all-wheel-drive variant. Image: MG

While an entry-level 64-kWh single-motor model can be had in China with outputs of 231kW/475Nm, for now, only the dual-motor will be offered in South Africa with a claimed range of 443 km, a seven kilowatt on-board charger and fast charging capability of up to 144 kW.

Racy interior sports a curved instrument cluster and infotainment system design. Image: MG

Price

Included with the Cyberster’s R1 399 900 asking price is a five-year/200 000 km warranty, a seven-year/250 000 km powertrain warranty and a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

