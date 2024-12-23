Prices revealed as MG officially relaunches in South Africa
British but Chinese-owned brands celebrates its 100th anniversary this year by returning to South Africa with three products after an eight-year absence.
MG has officially returned to South Africa after an eight-year hiatus. Image: MG
Iconic, Chinese-owned British brand, MG, is all set to have another go at South Africa, in move that should be more successful than it was when they came back in 2011 and left again in 2016 as part of an independent retailer importer set-up.
Why? Because South Africa has developed an appetite for budget friendly Chinese cars since 2016, and the local business model will now be fully backed by Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC Motor), who have been the Chinese owners of the brand since 2007.
Chinese developed
MG vehicles are designed and developed by SAIC, with manufacturing mainly taking place in China, and despite ending production in the UK in 2016, the company is said to still be heavily invested in the UK from an R&D perspective, where they have held the title for the fastest-growing automotive brand for the past two years.
ALSO READ: ‘Reinvented’ MG all set for return to South Africa
The company has become the largest single-brand car exporter from China since 2019, selling over 840 000 vehicles globally in 2023, with 88% of these sales coming from markets outside of China.
What South Africa can look forward to
We were recently in China to have a bit of a meet and greet with the brand owners, and to get a look at their operations and a very brief drive in some of their products that will be coming to South Africa.
MG are starting to officially open showroom doors to 25 dealerships across the country with an initial line-up of three models; the ZS compact crossover, mid-size HS SUV and the all-electric Cyberster sportscar.
ZS
The ZS is the brands award-winning international bestseller with over one-million units sold to date.
For South Africa, two trim grades have been available; Comfort and Luxury, with the only powertrain on offer being a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 84kW/150Nm.
This naturally aspirated engine is mated to a four-speed automatic gearbox only, MG claiming a top speed of 195 km/h and a fuel consumption figure of 7.1 L/100 km. Boot space is 359-litres or 1 166-litres with the rear seats folded down.
This a first generation model that has since been replaced in other markets and superseded by what could be known as the ZS Pro when it gets here and is sold alongside its sibling as a step up from the older car.
The ZS Pro is offered in turbo petrol, hybrid and full electric overseas, and time will reveal which of these heads our way.
As for standard features, both variants come as standard with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a multi-function steering wheel, electric windows and mirrors, rear parking sensors, six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, Electronic Stability Control and Hill Launch Assist.
Included on the Luxury are two additional speakers for a total of six versus the Comfort’s four, a reverse camera, dual-zone climate control, cruise control and leatherette instead of cloth upholstered seats.
Price
Included with both models’ price tag is a five-year/200 000 km warranty, a seven-year/unlimited km engine warranty and a five-year/60 000 km service plan.
- ZS 1.5 Comfort AT – R289 900
- ZS 1.5 Luxury AT – R309 900
HS
The HS is the second model in MG’s SUV line-up, and is an all-new SUV that premiered at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year.
Locally, the HS has the same Comfort and Luxury trim levels as the ZS, but with a choice of two turbocharged petrol engines; a 1.5 producing 125kW/275Nm and a 2.0-litre that pumps-out 170kW/370Nm.
Respective transmissions are a seven-speed dual-clutch and a nine-speed torque converter automatic. A hybrid version is set to be added at a later stage.
On the specification front, both trim grades receive the following as standard;
- dual 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system;
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;
- keyless entry;
- rain sense wipers;
- perforated leatherette upholstery;
- rear parking sensors;
- 360-degree surround-view camera system;
- seven airbags;
- tyre pressure monitor;
- traction control;
- Adaptive Cruise Control;
- Croner Brake Control;
- Vehicle Dynamic Control;
- Electronic Stability Control;
- Hill Hold Control;
- Front and Rear Collision Warning;
- Blind Spot Monitoring;
- Lane Keep Assist;
- Driver Attention Alert;
- Lane Departure Warning;
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Automatic Braking;
- Lane Change Assist
On the Luxury, the HS gains a total of eight-speakers versus the Comfort’s six, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, front parking sensors, a wireless smartphone charger and electric as well as heated front seats.
Price
As on the ZS, all four HS’ are covered by a five-year/200 000 km warranty and a seven-year/unlimited km engine warranty, but an extended service plan of five-years/90 000 km.
- HS 1.5T Comfort DCT – R499 900
- HS 1.5T Luxury DCT – R534 900
- HS 2.0T Comfort AT – R629 900
- HS 2.0T Luxury AT – R665 900
Cyberster
The model that will excite MG fans the most is the scissor-doored, two-seat Cyberster. Powered by a 77-kWh kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the unit powers a pair of electric motors on each axle, the front producing 375kW/250Nm and the rear 250kW/475Nm.
A dual-motor setup that makes for an all-wheel-drive layout, the combined system output amounts to 375kW/725Nm, which MG claims will result in a top speed of 208 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.
While an entry-level 64-kWh single-motor model can be had in China with outputs of 231kW/475Nm, for now, only the dual-motor will be offered in South Africa with a claimed range of 443 km, a seven kilowatt on-board charger and fast charging capability of up to 144 kW.
Price
Included with the Cyberster’s R1 399 900 asking price is a five-year/200 000 km warranty, a seven-year/250 000 km powertrain warranty and a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.
NOW READ: Fresh and exciting MG3 coming to SA
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.