Red Bull junior Hadjar confirmed at VCARB for 2025 F1 season

F2 runner-up behind Sauber-bound Gabriel Bortoleto officially completes the entry-list for the new season that starts in Australia on 16 March.

This year’s Formula 2 runner-up, Isack Hadjar, has officially been confirmed as VCARB’s second driver alongside Yuki Tsunoda for the 2025 F1 season. (Photo by Rudy CAREZZEVOLI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Red Bull have promoted their junior driver Isack Hadjar to partner Yuki Tsunoda at sister team VCARB for the 2025 Formula 1 season.

The French rookie takes the seat vacated by Liam Lawson after the New Zealander was promoted to replace Sergio Perez alongside Red Bull’s four-time world champion Max Verstappen for the 2025 campaign.

“This is huge for myself, my family and all the people who have believed in me from the beginning,” said Hadjar.

Hadjar has impressed Red Bull bosses after finishing runner-up in the Formula 2 championship this year to eventual champion, Sauber-bound Gabriel Bortaleto.

“The journey from karting through the ranks in single-seaters, to now being in Formula 1 is the moment I’ve been working towards my whole life – it is the dream,” he added.

VCARB’s team principal Laurent Mekies said: “We’re excited to have Isack with us next year, bringing a new and fresh dynamic to the team alongside Yuki.

“He has the talent and drive necessary to compete at the highest level, and we have every confidence that he will adapt quickly and make a significant impact.”

