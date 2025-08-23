MG3 hatchback has its work cut out in tough South African market

Hybrid's high price places it in Toyota Corolla Cross and Chery Tiggo Cross territory.

MG Car’s latest ride, the MG3, has just debuted in South Africa.

In hatch-friendly countries likes Australia and the UK, the MG3 is a runaway success and enjoys a fiercely loyal following. But I honestly think the path to happiness locally is not going to be that simple for the brand. There are a few reasons why I am saying this. Some more significant than others. Some less so. Let me explain.

MG3 a good-looking hatch

Let’s start with what you can see on the surface. The MG3 is a decent looking hatch. It has all the styling cues of South Africa’s favourite hatch, the VW Polo, with a bit of Hyundai i20 thrown in there. And some Ford Fiesta for good measure. Which is not a bad idea for a car the brand wanting to resonate with Poms, and the previously imprisoned Poms down south.

But I feel in this country where we are going Chinese compact SUV mad, it is a little on the conservative side. But I guess this a more subjective point than an objective one.

Please read most of what I am about to say next from a perspective of a hatch that starts at a very competitive R269 900 for the 1.5 MT. The price goes up to R309 900 for the 1.5 CVT Comfort and to R344 900 for the 1.5 CVT Luxury.

The MG3 is offered in four model derivatives. Picture: Supplied

Modern cabin

Climbing inside, you are greeted by a thoroughly modern interior. And one that also has a decent amount of space. There is that word again. Decent. But I don’t think you will be left wanting too much when it comes to spec or tech though at the price.

Standard fitment highlights come in the form of dual screen technology. This comes in the form of a 7-inch driver display and a 10.25-inch colour touchscreen. You also get wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering wheel controls, push-button start, a rear-view camera, follow-me-home headlights, single zone automatic climate control, electric mirrors/windows, tilt-adjustable steering, a tyre pressure monitor system and cruise control.

MG3 Luxury models offer simulated leather upholstery, a six-speaker sound system, 60/40 split rear seat, vents for the rear passengers, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree camera. As well as Intelligent High-Beam Control (IHC) and a central airbag (taking the airbag tally to seven). At this level, you also get MG Pilot which offers Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Speed Limit Recognition, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Traffic Jam Assist.

CVT a bit lazy

It’s at the driving part that things started to go pear-shaped for me. The three model MG3 derivatives mentioned make use of a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine, that is said to deliver 81kW of power and 142Nm of torque. We never got to drive the entry level five-speed manual, although I have a feeling that out of this trio, it would have been the pick.

The naturally aspirated Luxury CVT we drove on launch was rather lethargic at best, and this was at sea level. I blame a combination of a half asleep CVT box and a completely asleep accelerator pedal for spoiling the party.

Jumping in the MG3 HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) was the complete opposite though. The addition of some electrical urge from a 1.83kWh battery to the naturally aspirated engine made the world of difference. It was smooth and responsive and an absolute pleasure to drive. And as a bonus, we saw a reading of just 4.4-litres per 100km when we were done with our day’s driving.

The cabin has a modern feel to it. Picture: Supplied

Hybrid space hotly contested

The combined output jumps to 155kW and 425Nm and is class-leading. But this puts the hybrid MG3 on a collision course with Chery’s, bigger, better, Tiggo Cross HEV. And therein lies the biggest problem for the hybrid MG3. Unless it’s a hatch, and only a hatch you want, the smart money is going straight to the Chery.

If you are allergic to Chinese cars, then your money is going to the number one seller in the new energy space and that’s the Toyota Corolla Cross HEV.

As good as what it is, at a huge jump of R125 000, to R469 900, for what in essence looks to be the same model as its lesser siblings, I simply can’t see how MG Motor plans to compete with this MG3 HEV. Time will tell how well the MG3 does on local roads, but man, this car finds itself in a very fickle and budget conscious part of the new car buying space.

MG3 pricing

MG3 1.5 MT Comfort – R269 900

MG3 1.5 CVT Comfort – R309 900

MG3 1.5 CVT Luxury – R344 900

MG3 1.5 CVT HEV – R469 900

*Pricing includes seven-year/200 000km warranty and three-year/45 000km service plan.