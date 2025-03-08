Updated Toyota Corolla Cross sticks to tried and trusted recipe

You do not need to have a degree in IT to operate this compact crossover SUV.

In a world gone mad for SUVs and crossovers, who would have thought that putting the Cross name behind a Corolla badge would be an instant recipe for success? Since its introduction in 2021, Toyota’s Corolla Cross has secured its place as South Africa’s favourite compact SUV, while also becoming the country’s second-best selling passenger vehicle.

More surprisingly is that this model is one of the key drivers behind Toyota’s runaway success in the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) space.

Given a bit of makeover at the beginning of the year, Glenn Crompton, Vice President of Marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM), said: “The latest iteration of the Corolla Cross elevates this model to new heights, introducing a range of exciting improvements. These include refined design elements, cutting-edge technologies, and enhanced safety features that are in line with the evolving needs of our customers.”

Corolla Cross keeps Chinese at bay

Crompton added, “The Corolla Cross is pivotal in Toyota’s commitment to sustainability. As TSAM pursues its carbon-neutral goals, the Corolla Cross plays a key role in supporting the company’s objectives. Toyota remains the leader in local NEV sales, commanding 67% of the market share in 2024.”

This all said, I am happy to announce The Citizen Motoring will be spending the next three months running around the city in a brand new Corolla Cross Xr HEV. We’ll be bringing you our opinion on why we think this car could just keep the Chinese onslaught at bay. But the irony is that what I am about to say won’t be lost on the Chinese.

The updated Corolla Cross’ taillights sport new inner lenses. Picture: Mark Jones

The facelifted Corolla Cross introduces a new look (except for the GR-S models), along with a new front grille design that looks like something straight out of the Omoda C5 playbook. I guess even Toyota needs to be cognisant of what the giants of the car world in the East are doing. What you also get are redesigned headlamps, which feature sequential turn signals, and uniquely shaped Bi-Beam LED lamps and crystal-like LED daytime running lights.

New colours added to palette

At the rear you will have to look a little closer to immediately notice what has changed. You do get a reimagined light design featuring an inner lens for greater precision and uniformity along with a new carbon-neutral badge that has been included in the mix to highlight Toyota’s dedication to sustainability.

There are also two rather interesting new colours to choose from that I do not like in Brass Gold and Oxide Bronze. I am honestly happy that our Corolla Cross arrived in what many might call, boring Toyota Glacier White. I like this clean look on an everyday car that does not need to go announcing its presence all over the show.

Finally moving to the interior, an area where the Chinese are putting most of the opposition under huge pressure with their modern, state of the art, digitally driven large screens. The updated Corolla Cross remains competitive, but just. The car now offers a larger, high-resolution Display Audio screen and newly digitised instrument cluster that delivers improved visibility and personalised driving themes. It also comes with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and seamless smartphone connectivity.

The cabin is comfortable and easy to use. Picture: Toyota

Ease of use

For me where a car like the Corolla Cross comprehensively outguns the Chinese offerings is with ease of use of the main controls. The new infotainment and control systems include multi-touch control with a soft-touch interface, and simple buttons in all the right places. So, while not as fancy or modern looking, turned on the radio or the heat is not a complicated process you need an IT degree for.

Next month we will bring you an update of how the Corolla Cross performs out on the road courtesy of its 1.8-litre petrol engine combined with a bit of battery supplied electricity.

The Toyota Corolla Cross HEV Xr retails for R545 200 and comes standard with a six-services/90 000km service plan and a three-year/100 000km warranty, while HEV models also carry an eight-year warranty on the hybrid battery.