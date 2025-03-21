VIDEO: Audi RS Q8 parking by itself bad news for the male ego

It's time to admit that a machine can park itself as well - if not better - than a human.

You part with R3.2-million and buy yourself an Audi RS Q8, the most powerful model from Ingolstadt offered straight off a showroom floor. You have a crazy 471kW/850Nm 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 SUV that bolts to 100km/h in an eye watering quick 3.6 seconds while on the way to a supercar rivalling top speed of 305km/h.

The vehicle is not only blindingly fast and dynamic as to be expected from an Audi RS model perspective. It is also jam-packed with the most advanced technology and state-of-the-art driver assistance features money can buy to enhance your safety and convenience every time you climb aboard.

From relatively simple offerings like a Top View Camera System that provides you comprehensive view of the vehicle’s surroundings to a Rear-View Camera system. From Adaptive Cruise Assist with Lane Guidance right down to the cool tech you see in our video, Remote Park Assist Plus, the RS Q8 can pretty much do it all.

Imagine you cruise up to your favourite Sunday morning flex breakfast spot and the parking bays are narrow as is the case these days in most crowded urban environments. Everybody is sitting on the deck, cappuccino in hand, just waiting for you to mess up. Well, your Audi RS Q8 won’t let you down, because by using your myAudi App your car is about to park itself.

Man becomes obsolete

To activate the system you press the Park Assist button on the centre console of your Audi. The RS Q8 will scan for suitable parking spaces using its multitude sensors. Disclaimer, I was not convinced that the space found by our test vehicle was big enough. But I was about to be proved wrong.

On the MMI (Multi Media Interface) screen, you can then choose between parallel or perpendicular parking spaces. Once a space is identified, you simply select your preference.

Then you get out of the car, yes you have been deemed redundant at this point. By opening following the myAudi app on your smartphone and following the relevant prompts, you activate Remote Park Assist. And then all you need to do is press and hold the designated button in the app. And the vehicle does the smart work and parks itself.

Audi RS Q8 takes over

Now your Audi RS Q8 is in full control. The system takes over, and steers, accelerates, and brakes to park the vehicle precisely in the selected space. It your ego got the better of you and you fluffed your own attempt, the car will bail you. It can then move itself forward and backwards until it is perfectly parked as can be seen.

When you are ready to leave, there is no need to side down the side of your vehicle and try squeeze into a door gap that you would not have got into even if you were 20 years younger and 20 kilos lighter. You simply use the app again to activate the system. It manoeuvres the vehicle out of the space, allowing you to jump in with your dignity fully intact.

The male ego has two choices. Accept defeat and embrace that car parks itself better or carrying on fighting a futile fight.