Mini Countryman S lives up to its family-sized SUV persona

Despite modern Minis being much bigger than before, the fun factor is still there.

I have no doubt every person in Mini corporate roll their eyes in utter frustration whenever somebody reports the modern day Mini is huge and nothing like the original.

But it’s true. It is huge. And it isn’t anything like the original. But at least be bright enough to accept that nothing in the world of motoring is the same as it was back in 1959.

With this out the way, what are we dealing with here in the 2024 Mini Countryman S All4 that The Citizen Motoring recently had on test?

Mini Countryman gets bigger

Um… getting straight back into the increasing in size thing. The 2024 Mini Countryman S All4 is wider, longer and higher than its predecessor. This translates into a Mini that offers more space and comfort than ever for both driver and passengers. Along with a decent amount of luggage space to boot.

One could almost make an argument that these increased dimensions are perfectly suited to the slightly more family-sized SUV persona that the Mini Countryman S All4 is hoping to achieve in the eyes of potential buyers.

The Mini Countryman S offers 460 litres of boot space. Picture: Mini

On the inside there is a new, clear shape, interior design language. It features a two-tone textile dashboard to go with a panoramic glass roof that allows more natural light into the car. This in turn translates into a cabin that feels as open and as big as it is.

Go-Kart mode ups the fun factor

I say natural light because this Mini, in typical quirky Mini fashion, offers three Experience Modes. Green for maximum efficiency, Core which you would consider your everyday mode and then Go-Kart for the days when you feel like being a boy racer.

What adds the quirky part to my statement above is that by moving between these modes, not only does the likes of the throttle response change, but so does the ambient lighting and along with this the look and atmosphere of the cockpit is completely changed.

If that is not enough customisation for you, the new Mini Driving Sounds application allows you to create a uniquely emotional atmosphere with specially composed sounds.

The big round centre console is again the highlight of the cabin. Picture: Mini

What does remain for those seeking some form of traditional Mini styling cues is the big round centre display. It consists of a high-resolution OLED display covered by 240mm diameter high-quality glass. The Mini Countryman S All4 features the new OS 9 system operated intuitively via touch or voice assistants.

Plenty of urge

Getting out on the road, drive is taken care of by a 160kW/360Nm, 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine mated to an eight-speed auto box. The urge from this force-fed engine is good and the levels of grip above average thanks to the All4 all-wheel drive system. It distributes power between the front and rear wheels based on the condition of the road under you.

I did occasionally exploit Go-Kart mode, but I always felt that this being the family mover in the Mini lineup, the everyday Core mode was the place my R795 074 Mini Countryman S All4 would spend most of its life.