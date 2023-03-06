Electrocuted four-cylinder new Mercedes-AMG C43 priced

Charl Bosch

Introduced just under a year ago as the first performance four-cylinder C-Class in over two decades, Mercedes-AMG has officially disclosed South African pricing of the new AMG C43.

Locally built alongside the regular C-Class at Mercedes-Benz’s plant in East London, where the flagship C63 will also originate from soon, the C43 debuts solely in sedan guise as the three-pointed star has opted not to bring the estate as a rival for the Audi RS4 Avant.

Electric four play

Appearing restrained compared to the previous C43 on first glance, the main talking point resides up front where the bi-turbo 3.0-litre V6 departs in favour of an electrified version of the 2.0-litre M139 unit used in the A45 S and CLA 45 S.

Standard alloy wheel size is 18-inches, with up to 20-inches available.

Backed-up by a 48-volt mild-hybrid belt-driven starter generator that adds 10 kW for shorts burst, plus an electrically driven turbocharger said to have been developed from the brand’s Formula 1 programme, the entire setup produces 300kW/500Nm.

Up 13 kW but down 20 Nm on the old V6, the powerunit powers the 1 840 kg C43 from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds, and on to a top speed of 250 km/h that rises to 265 km/h with the optional AMG Driver’s Package added.

Similar to the C63, the grunt is delivered to all four wheels via the AMG optimised 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system through a nine-speed MCT transmission.

Spec

As befitting of the flagship C-Class until the C63 arrives later this year, the C43, for South Africa, has been furnished as standard with then AMG Ride Control adaptive dampers resplendent with three settings; Comfort, Sport and Sport+, the AMG rear axle steering system and the AMG Performance exhaust.

AMG changes inside have been subtle.

Also standard is the AMG Dynamic Select system with six modes; Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual, plus the AMG ventilated and perforated brakes comprising a four-piston caliper setup at the front with 370 mm discs, and a single floating arrangement at the rear with 320 mm size discs.

Mounted on 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, with both 19 and 20-inches being optional, the C43’s standard accommodations include AMG graphics and readouts with the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.7-inch MBUX infotainment system, the AMG steering wheel trimmed in Nappa leather, AMG illuminated door sills and silver aluminium gear shift paddles.

Red seat belts and AMG seats finished in Nappa leather or a combination of Artico man-made leathers and micro-fibre, in both cases highlighted by red stitching, rounds the interior off.

Price

Now available, pricing kicks-off at R1 608 810 and includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan. More information on the C63 can be viewed at www.mercedes-benz.co.za.

