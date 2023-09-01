Incoming new seven-seater replacing Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Replacement tipped to ride on the same platform as the Xpander and the new Xforce.

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has confirmed that the Eclipse Cross will be replaced by a new seven-seater model sharing its platform with the Xpander and ASX.

Xforce underpinnings

In a recent interview with Managing Director of Mitsubishi Motors South Africa, Thato Magasa, the automaker stated that parts of its future plans involve the introduction of a third model that will share its platform with the Xpander and ASX as a seven-seater to replace the Eclipse Cross.

While news on the Xforce ASX replacement badged as an Outlander Sport is chief for the short term in South Africa, the Japanese automaker will also be unveiling the aforementioned seven-seater within the next two years. Once the Indonesian-sourced model arrives, it will replace the current Eclipse Cross.

More details soon

The current Eclipse Cross is soon to earn veteran status, serving on the market since 2017. On offer locally, the Mitsubishi South Africa replacement will have to match or better its predecessor in terms of specs.

As a reminder, the Eclipse Cross offers a choice of two engines, both linked to a CVT; a normally aspirated 2.0-litre developing 110kW/198Nm and a turbocharged 1.5 outputting 110kW/250Nm. On both, drive goes to the front wheels only.

A complete restyling last occurred three years ago. Image: Mitsubishi.

In terms of dimensions, the newcomer is stated to share its underpinnings with the Xpander which means it may grow marginally.

The current model tips the scales at 1 490 kg and measures in at 4 405 mm in length, 1 685 mm in height and 2 166 mm in width.

Interior come standard with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Head-Up Display. Image: Mitsubishi.

Expect more details to be revealed within the next few months.

Added reporting from Charl Bosch. Article first appeared on carmag.co.za.

