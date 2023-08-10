No more XFC as Mitsubishi’s compact SUV becomes new Xforce

By Charl Bosch

With the commencing of the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show today, 10 August, Mitsubishi has formally unveiled the production version of the XFC Concept, now called Xforce.

“Authentic SUV”

Unwrapped at the end of last month with only select details being divulged, the Xforce, which premiered as the XFC in Vietnam last year, is expected to eventually replace the ASX and will be rolled-out in key Asian and Latin American markets over the coming months.

ALSO READ: Production Mitsubishi XFC goes live ahead of August reveal

Confirmed to be produced at Mitsubishi’s Bekasi Plant located 37 km outside the Indonesian capital Jakarta, the Xforce, as seen last month, has been toned down little from the XFC aesthetically and debuts the first model to feature a variation of the Dynamic Shield styling language called Silky and Solid.

Supposed to be “stylish and robust” yet also an “authentic SUV”, the Xforce has a ground clearance of 222 mm, rides on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and according to Mitsubishi, comes with a suspension tuning designed specifically for the road conditions of the markets it will be sold in.

Dimensions and power

As a refresher, the Xforce measures 4 390 mm long, 1 810 mm wide and 1 660 mm tall. Previously unknown, the wheelbase stretches 2 650 mm and while drive is routed for the front wheel only, four driving modes have been included; Normal, Wet, Gravel and Mud.

Rear facia has also not changed much from the concept. Image: Mitsubishi

Tipping the scales at 1 245 kg, the Xforce features a uniquely tuned version of Mitsubishi’s rally-era Active Yaw Control system, as well as an electric power steering arrangement no other Mitsubishi model features.

Power is a different matter though as the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine has been lifted directly from the Xpander MPV, meaning the same outputs of 77kW/141Nm. The sole transmission option is a CVT.

Nothing like ASX inside

Not seen until now, the Xforce’s interior represents a significant departure from that of the ASX as per the Silky and Solid method.

Again similar in look to the XFC, Mitsubishi has carried over the infotainment system, but replaced the freestanding instrument cluster with an “integrated” set-up that measures 12.3-inches versus the infotainment’s eight.

Subtle changes from the concept have taken place inside, including the design of dual instrument cluster and infotainment system arrangement. Image: Mitsubishi

Besides the steering wheel being different and more in-line with that of the Xpander instead of the XFC, the Xforce’s biggest other difference is the redesigned centre console and climate control display, inclusion of centrally positioned air vents and conventional door handles.

Described as having been designed with versatility in-mind, the interior’s notable specification items comprise type A and C USB port, a wireless smartphone charger and an eight-speaker sound system co-developed with Yamaha specifically for the Xforce.

South Africa awaits

The fifth and penultimate new model Mitsubishi will debut in 2023 as part of the Challenge 2025 strategy, the Xforce is expected to enter production within the coming months and besides Asia, has been approved for Africa and thus all but assured for South Africa as well.

“We are sure that current and new Mitsubishi customers are waiting with huge excitement on our all-new compact SUV, which will further build on MMSA’s lifestyle attraction,” Mitsubishi Motors South Africa General Manager for Marketing, Jeffrey Allison, said in a statement earlier this year.

However, given Mitsubishi’s significant Asian market foothold, expect South Africa to only receive the Xforce at some stage next year.

NOW READ: Mitsubishi commences teasing production XFC due on 10 August