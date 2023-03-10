New Triton and Colt coming as Mitsubishi divulges new models

Charl Bosch

With Renault’s restructuring within its alliance with Nissan now resolved, the third key member of the coalition, Mitsubishi, has announced its plans from now until 2028 under the strategy, Challenge 2025.

Focused very much on 2025 as evident by the name, the brand’s realignment will focus on the roll-out of more electric vehicles with the aim of sales being 50% EV depended by 2030, and 100% by 2035.

Electric the buzzword

Despite using the ‘EV’ nomenclature, a combination of hybrids, plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles will be utilised in order to obtain the mentioned objections, while additionally collaborating closer with both Nissan and Renault when it comes to new vehicles and technology.

The line-up

Of these vehicles, no less than 16 will emerge over the coming years, a process already started by the ASX spun-off of the Renault Captur and the reveal of the concept XFC that will become the actual ASX for markets outside of Europe.

Two of the biggest highlights though will be an all-new bakkie expected this year or next year in the form of the all-new Triton that provide the base for the next Nissan Navara.

The second addition will be long awaited arrival of the all-new Colt small car expected to be nothing but a rebadged Renault Clio.

Also due is a hybrid version of the Xpander, two new MPVs – one with hybrid assistance -, a new three-row SUV tipped to sit above the Pajero Sport and a new kei car for Japan.

Elsewhere, two electric small vehicles, a hatch and kei car will debut at some stage, along with a new five-seat electric SUV, a new hybrid two-row SUV, a new bakkie or body-on-frame based SUV and a fully electric bakkie likely to be called the Triton EV.

“During the three years that comprise Challenge 2025, Mitsubishi will, build upon the momentum already started globally with sales successes and segment leading products, strengthen brand reputation, accelerate EV development, enhance collaboration with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance partners and continue technology innovation and digitalisation already begun,” Mitsubishi said in a statement.

South Africa waits

While nothing continues to be known on how the new way forward would impact Mitsubishi’s operations in South Africa, expect details to emerge as the year progresses.

Additional information from motor1.com.

