Mercedes-Benz CLA teased further as powertrain details emerge

Initiator of Benz's next generation of small products will derive motivation from a pair of in-house developed power units made-up of a mild-hybrid and a full electric.

CLA will debut a new styling language set to be adopted by Benz’s next generation of small models. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

Having started teasing the all-new CLA two months ago, Mercedes-Benz has continued with the reveal of select details, this time of the powertrain choices that will consist of full electric or hybrid motivation.

Mild-hybrid petrol

The first model to use the new Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform that will underpin the three-pointed star’s next generation of small models, the coupe-styled CLA will put efficiency first as evidenced by the pair of powerplants that will debut with it next year.

Despite reports of the combustion engine being co-developed with Geely through its partnership with Renault, who supplies Benz with its 1.5-litre turbodiesel and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines, the CLA’s new M 252 mill has been designed in-house with a displacement of 1.5-litres.

Said to use technology from the bigger M 256 four-pot, the new turbocharged four-cylinder will be paired to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system consisting of a 1.3-kWh lithium-ion battery pack powering a 20 kW electric motor integrated into the brand-new eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox called 8F-eDCT.

Available in three states of tune; 100 kW, 120 kW and 140 kW, the setup will drive the front wheels as standard, with the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system being optional.

Full EV

While no fuel consumption figures were revealed, specifications for the electric variant suggest a claimed range of 750 km and as little as 12 kWh/100 km.

The result of Benz’s new Electric Drive Unit 2.0, the 800-volt electrified platform consists of a single electric motor on rear-wheel-drive models producing as much as 200 kW, and a secondary 80 kW module on 4Matic equipped variants.

Newly developed MMA platform had originally been developed as an electric-only foundation. Now, it will either offer full electrification or mild-hybrid propulsion. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Powered by an 85-kWh battery with a more affordable 58-kWh debuting later, the entire system supports DC charging up to 320 kW and is paired with a newly developed two-speed transmission.

According to Mercedes-Benz, as much as 200 kW can be recouped using regenerative braking, with the overall wheel-to-wheel efficiency standing at 93%.

More soon

Still, to be hinted at inside as only imagery of the CLA Concept currently prevails, expectations are that more information will be released before the end of 2024.

