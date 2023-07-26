Hilux and Ranger beware: Ground-up new Mitsubishi Triton revealed

By Charl Bosch

Previewed at the Bangkok International Motor Show as the XRT Concept in March, before being sporadically teased afterwards, Mitsubishi has officially unveiled the all-new sixth generation Triton in the Thai capital.

New in every sense

Replacing the previous generation that went under the KJ internal designation, the new Triton, which will again be known as the L200 in certain markets, has been completely redesigned from the ground up to feature not only a new platform, but also a more powerful range of turbodiesel engines.

The most extensive overhaul in the Triton’s recent history, the new body-on-frame platform is said to be lighter, stronger and more ridged than before in spite of the actual weight drop being known.

Confirmed though is the extensive use of lightweight high-tensile steel, a chassis that has 65% more cross-sectional area than before, and a bending rigidity bolstered by a claimed 40%.

Rear facia a clear evolution over the old Triton with elements of the previous generation Volkswagen Amarok. Picture: Mitsubishi

Said to benefit not only comfort, but also ability off-road, Mitsubishi has gone the added task of developing a brand-new suspension layout that still uses double wishbones at the front and leaf springs at the rear, but with the front mounting arms moved forward and increased by 20mm, while thicker shock absorbers feature at the rear.

In addition, the electric power steering has been retuned for improved feedback and sharper turn-in, the front and rear tracks widened by 50mm and the size of the load box increased by 35mm to 1 555mm.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the platform translates to an overall length of 5 320mm, height of 1 795mm, width of 1 865mm and wheelbase of 3 130mm.

Athlete expected to top the Triton range. Picture: Mitsubishi

Compared to the old Triton, the newcomer measures 15mm longer, 50mm wider and a substantial 130mm longer on the wheelbase front.

Loadbox has been increased by 35 mm. Picture: Mitsubishi

While height had has not changed, the Triton’s ground clearance has increased by 22mm to 222mm and payload improved despite no claimed figure being disclosed. Towing capacity for a braked trailer is unchanged at 3 500kg.

Off-road improvements

On the off-road front, four-wheel-drive models retain the SuperSelect-II system, which continues to offer four models; 2H, 4H, 4L, 4HLc and 4LLc that automatically locks the diff-lock from the onset. A limited slip differential is again standard on all models regardless of the drive wheels.

Interior has been designed with comfort and tech in-mind. Picture: Mitsubishi

While a new Super Active Yaw Control stars along with a first-time torque vectoring system, a choice of driving modes have now been incorporated, namely Eco, Normal, Snow, Gravel, Mud, Sand and Rock.

Furthering the Triton’s off-road prowess, the breakover, departure and approach angles have been all improved to the following:

Breakover : 23.6-degrees;

: 23.6-degrees; Approach : 30.4-degrees;

: 30.4-degrees; Departure: 22.8-degrees

Beat Mode

Conceived as the most striking Triton ever made, the newcomer’s interpretation of Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield styling language supposedly reflects what the automaker calls a “Beast Mode” look.

Although derived from the new Outlander in certain parts, the design is largely unique to the Triton and comprises a split headlight design, a much more aggressive vertical grille with three horizonal slats, clamshell bonnet and chrome detailing on higher-end models.

Athlete’s unique exterior touches comprises black accents, a unique style bar and black 16-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Mitsubishi

At the rear, the facia is a clear evolution of the old Triton albeit with new light clusters that reminds of the previous generation Volkswagen Amarok and even the Toyota Hilux.

Showed alongside the standard model in Thailand, the new Triton Athlete, which is expected to rival the Ford Ranger Wildtrak and its twin, the Amarok PanAmericana, as well as the Hilux Legend RS and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, boasts black accents, a new style bar, gloss black alloy wheels, roof rails and discreet Athlete branding on the tailgate.

Inside a massive step-up

Inside, the interior has been designed around a concept Mitsubishi refers to as “horizontal axis” it says “uses horizontally-themed and strong shapes to allow drivers to easily see changes in the posture of the vehicle when driving”.

In this regard, the dashboard has been reworked to include an Outlander-style new freestanding nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while retaining physical switchgear for the climate control.

Interior represent a complete departure from the old Triton. Picture: Mitsubishi

Also new is the steering wheel, the seven-inch instrument cluster display that sits between the analogue tachometer and speedometer, the centre console that houses a chunkier gear lever and off-road dial, and the new wireless smartphone charger positioned in front of the lever itself.

Notable gains on the safety and driver assistance system front is the inclusion of Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning and a surround-view monitor.

Still 2.4 but…

Arguably the biggest highlight is the range of upgraded engines expected to feature in the next generation Nissan Navara that will use the Triton as a base.

Black-and-orange leather seats likely to be exclusive to the Athlete. Picture: Mitsubishi

Still displacing 2.4-litres, the newly coded 4N16 mill will be offered in three states of tune and hooked to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission – the latter silencing rumours of departing in favour of a seven-speed dual-clutch.

In the first instance, the oil-burner produces 110kW/330Nm, while the step-up delivers 135kW/430Nm. At the range’s summit though is the new bi-turbo that produces the same 150 kW as the Ranger and Hilux 2.8 GD-6, but with 30Nm less torque at 470Nm.

Work-ready Triton single cab also returns. Picture: headlightmag.com

Compared to the old Triton’s 4N15 mill however, the new bi-turbo is more potent by 17kW/40Nm.

Worth noting is that twin-blower will also have access to the manual transmission unlike the Ranger and Amarok that are only outfitted with the General Motors co-developed ten-speed automatic.

When will it arrive in SA?

Now on-sale in Thailand priced from 699 000 baht (R359 148) in a choice of three body styles, single cab, ClubCab and double, the Triton’s colour palette comprises six hues; Solid White, White Diamond, Jet Black Mica, Graphite Grey Metallic and the new Yamabuki Orange Metallic.

While still to be confirmed for the local market, Mitsubishi Motors South Africa’s General Manager for Marketing, Jeffrey Allison, all but confirmed an imminent debut, potentially in 2024, after remarking in a statement last month, “current as well as new fans will show an overwhelming interest in the all-new Triton, which will strengthen MMSA’s lifestyle attraction”.

Expect an official announcement in due course though.

Additional information from headlightmag.com and drive.com.au.

