More than 2 500 classics shine at Cars in the Park 2026 [Video & Pics]

Join the excitement at Cars in the Park 2026, South Africa's premier classic motoring event showcasing more than 2 500 vehicles.

The roar of classic engines echoed across Zwartkops Raceway on Sunday, 2 August, as thousands of motoring enthusiasts attended the 44th annual Cars in the Park.

Widely regarded as South Africa’s largest classic motoring gathering, Cars in the Park 2026 featured more than 2 500 vehicles.

More than 100 motoring clubs and private collectors proudly displayed their prized machines.

The displays included meticulously restored pre-war automobiles, iconic muscle cars and timeless British roadsters.

Visitors also admired many much-loved South African classics.

The event transformed Zwartkops Raceway, west of Pretoria, into a living museum of automotive history.

It celebrated decades of engineering, design and craftsmanship.

Owners spent the day sharing stories behind their vehicles. Visitors admired rare models, snapped photographs and relived motoring memories.

Cars in the Park also featured a bustling market area. Visitors browsed automotive memorabilia, model cars and collectables.

Food vendors and family-friendly entertainment added to the festive atmosphere.

The annual event remains a highlight on South Africa’s motoring calendar. It attracts enthusiasts from across the country each year.

Visitors admired childhood dream cars and reconnected with automotive history. Others simply enjoyed a day surrounded by beautifully maintained classics.

Cars in the Park 2026 once again delivered an unforgettable experience for enthusiasts of all ages.

Watch the video above and browse the picture gallery. Discover some of the standout vehicles and memorable moments from this year’s spectacular gathering.

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