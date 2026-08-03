Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Club of South Africa celebrates 140 years of innovation (Video & Pics)

Join the Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Club in honouring a rich heritage and innovation at the Cars in the Park event in Pretoria.
Mercedes-Benz South Africa marked 140 years of automotive innovation by showcasing both its rich heritage and latest technology at the annual Cars in the Park event held at Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria.
The celebration, hosted in support of the Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Club, brought together classic car enthusiasts, collectors and owners to honour the legacy of one of the world’s oldest automotive brands.
The event celebrated Mercedes-Benz’s past, present and future
Speaking at the event, Mercedes-Benz South Africa’s Justin Jacobs said the occasion commemorated the filing of the patent for the first internal combustion engine by Carl Benz 140 years ago, a milestone widely regarded as the birth of the modern automobile.
While the event paid tribute to the brand’s history, it also highlighted Mercedes-Benz’s continued focus on innovation.
On display were the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA and the Simola Hillclimb-winning Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, representing the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz engineering.
Jacobs said the new CLA showcases the company’s technological direction with integrated artificial intelligence features, including Google Gemini and Google Maps.
This demonstrates how Mercedes-Benz continues to embrace new technologies while building on its heritage.
Classic models remained the stars of the day, with owners proudly displaying vehicles that have stood the test of time.
Sbu Tshabalala brought along his 1977 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC, a car that will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.
He described Mercedes-Benz as a brand synonymous with timeless design and said events such as Cars in the Park provide an opportunity to appreciate not only the vehicles themselves but also the passion shared by enthusiasts.
A 1956 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL owned by Connie Oosthuizen on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz 280 SE on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A 1956 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL owned by Connie Oosthuizen on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz 220 on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz 190 E with a widebody kit on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz C 55 AMG on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz 220 on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz 190 SL on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz 280 SE on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz 300 SE on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz 280 SE on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz 230 D on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz 500 SL on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz 220 S on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC owned by Sbu Tshabalala on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz 280 SL on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz 220 on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A 1984 Mercedes-Benz Gelandewagen on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz 190 E on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz 180 D Ponton “Bakkie” on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz 280 E on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Three Mercedes-Benz on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Mercedes-Benz 190 E on display at Cars in the Park, hosted at Zwartkops Raceway on 2 August 2026. Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation and invited the Mercedes-Benz Club of South Africa to participate in the event. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen