WATCH: Rare classic cars on display at Air-Cooled Motor Show 2025

The Pretoria Old Motor Club hosted its much anticipated Air-Cooled Motor Show in Silverton, Pretoria on Sunday, 5 October.

As a result, air-cooled car owners made their way to the show to celebrate the heritage of their classics.

70 years of Karmann Ghia at Air-Cooled Motor Show

Furthermore, this year the Volkswagen Karmann Ghia celebrates its 70th anniversary since its first production in 1955.

A 1963 Karmann Ghia Convertible owned by Henk Dam at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Air-Cooled Motor Show, in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. This year, Karmann Ghia celebrates its 70th anniversary. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

Proud Karmann Ghia owners parked alongside each other at the Air-Cooled Show to celebrate this momentous occasion.

The Karmann Ghia uses the same platform as the Volkswagen Beetle.

One of four rare Volkswagen 1021 prototypes on display

One of the rarest cars at the show was a Volkswagen 1021 prototype.

A rare Volkswagen 1021 prototype bakkie was built on a Volkswagen platform in 1976; four prototypes were built and this is one of them. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

As a result, only four of these cars were produced, two in SUV shape and two in bakkie shape. Volkswagen ultimately decided not to pursue the project.

South African Micro Car Club at Motor Show

In addition, the South African Micro-Car club also featured at the show with their tiny air-cooled vehicles.

A 1959 Hans Glas, Goggomobil Dart at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Air-Cooled Motor Show. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

In fact, this year the South African Micro-Car club celebrates 36 years in the country.

One of the vehicles that stood out was the Goggomobil Dart, which was produced in Australia.

For those who cherish automotive heritage, the Air-Cooled Motor Show remains a highlight on the Pretoria Old Motor Club calendar each year.

