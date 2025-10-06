Motoring

WATCH: Rare classic cars on display at Air-Cooled Motor Show 2025

Pretoria’s Silverton suburb came alive with automotive history as the Pretoria Old Motor Club hosted its much-anticipated annual Air-Cooled Motor Show.

The Pretoria Old Motor Club hosted its much anticipated Air-Cooled Motor Show in Silverton, Pretoria on Sunday, 5 October.

As a result, air-cooled car owners made their way to the show to celebrate the heritage of their classics.

70 years of Karmann Ghia at Air-Cooled Motor Show

Furthermore, this year the Volkswagen Karmann Ghia celebrates its 70th anniversary since its first production in 1955.

Karmann Ghia at Show
A 1963 Karmann Ghia Convertible owned by Henk Dam at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Air-Cooled Motor Show, in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. This year, Karmann Ghia celebrates its 70th anniversary. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

Proud Karmann Ghia owners parked alongside each other at the Air-Cooled Show to celebrate this momentous occasion.

The Karmann Ghia uses the same platform as the Volkswagen Beetle.

Air-Cooled Motor show banner
Two classic Volkswagen Beetles line up alongside a pair of Porsches in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Oval window Beetle
A rare1952 Volkswagen Beetle, oval-window model owned by Sean Webbin Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Karmann Ghia with the roof down
A 1963 Karmann Ghia Covertible, owned by Henk Dam in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. This year, Karmann Ghia celebrates its 70th anniversary. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A VW Karmann Ghia
A 1963 Karmann Ghia at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Air-Cooled Motor Show, held in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025.. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Rare Volkswagen Bus
A rare 1967 Type 2 Volkswagen Bay Window Bus in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Air-Cooled cars line up at a show
Volkswagen Beetles line up alongside a T2 Bus in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Creme Soda Bug
A Volkswagen Beetle named Creme Soda in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Creme Soda Bug
A Volkswagen Beetle named Creme Soda in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Vw Bay window bus
A rare 1967 Type 2 Volkswagen Bay Window Bus in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A rare Volkswagen Beetle Oval-window in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Vw Bay window bus
A rare Volkswagen Beetle Oval-window in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Vw Bay window bus
A rare 1967 Type 2 Volkswagen Bay Window Bus in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A rare Volkswagen Beetle Oval-window in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A rare Volkswagen Beetle Oval-window in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A 1969 Volkswagen Squareback in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A 1968 Volkswagen Beetle in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A 1968 Volkswagen Beetle in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Air-Cooled VW prototype
A rare Volkswagen 1021 Prototype at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Air-Cooled Motor Show, held in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. This Bakkie was built on a Volkwagen platform in 1976, four prototypes were built, and this is one of them. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Air-Cooled VW prototype
A rare Volkswagen 1021 Prototype in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. This Bakkie was built on a Volkwagen platform in 1976, four prototypes were built, and this is one of them. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Air-Cooled VW prototype
A rare Volkswagen 1021 Prototype in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. This Bakkie was built on a Volkwagen platform in 1976, four prototypes were built, and this is one of them. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Micro Car at a Motor Show
A 1958 Hans Glas, Goggomobil Limo owned by Pedro Diederichs in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. This year Karmann Ghia celebrates its 70th anniversary. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Air-Cooled Citroen
A 1973 Citroen 2CV at the in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Air-Cooled Citroen
A 1973 Citroen 2CV in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Air-Cooled Goggomobil
A 1961 Hans Glas, Goggomobil Royal 700 in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Air-Cooled Goggomobil
A 1958 Hans Glas, Goggomobil Dart in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
An NSU Prince
NSU Prince 1000 in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Air-Cooled Goggomobil
A 1959 Hans Glas, Goggomobil Dart in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Volkswagen Beetle with a Herbie theme at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Show, held in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Volkswagen Beetle at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Show, held in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
An customized, aircooled Vw Pickup
A 1958 Volkswagen Type 2 Split-Screen Pickup at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Show, held in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
An customized, aircooled Vw Pickup
A 1958 Volkswagen Type 2 Split-Screen Pickup at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Show, held in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
An customized, aircooled Vw Pickup
A 1958 Volkswagen Type 2 Split-Screen Pickup in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
An aircooled Vw Pickup
A 1958 Volkswagen Type 2 Pickup in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A 1964 Volkswagen Type 2 Split-Screen Panel Van at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual, held in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. This year Karmann Ghia celebrates its 70th anniversary. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A T2 engine colour coded
A 1958 Volkswagen Type 2 Split-Screen Pickup at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual , held in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
An aircooled Porsche
A 1963 Porsche Carrera at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Show, held in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025.Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
An aircooled Porsche
A rare Porsche Carrera at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Show, held in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
An aircooled Porsche
An Air-Cooled Porsche Carrera at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Show, held in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Aircooled Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet
A rare 1974 Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet (Karmann) , owned by Japie Van Vuuren at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Show, held in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Aircooled Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet
A rare 1974 Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet (Karmann) , owned by Japie Van Vuuren at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Show, held in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Type 2 Doka
A 1958 Volkswagen Type 2 Doka in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A Type 2 Doka
A 1958 Volkswagen Type 2 Doka in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A VW T3 Campervan
A Volkswagen T3 Campervan at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Show, held in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A VW T3 Campervan
A Volkswagen T3 Campervan at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Show, held in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A VW T2 Pickup
A 1958 Volkswagen Type 2 Pickup at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Show, held in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A modified VW Fastback
A modified 1974 Volkswagen Fastback owned by Jaco Mynhardt at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Show, held in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A modified VW Fastback
A modified 1974 Volkswagen Fastback owned by Jaco Mynhardt at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Show, held in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
A modified VW Fastback
A modified 1974 Volkswagen Fastback owned by Jaco Mynhardt at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Show, held in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen
Daisy the Volkswagen beetle
A 1967 Volkswagen Beetle named Daisy, owned by Bernard Stander in Silverton, Pretoria, on 5 October 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

One of four rare Volkswagen 1021 prototypes on display

One of the rarest cars at the show was a Volkswagen 1021 prototype.

A rare Volkswagen 1021 prototype bakkie was built on a Volkswagen platform in 1976; four prototypes were built and this is one of them. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

As a result, only four of these cars were produced, two in SUV shape and two in bakkie shape. Volkswagen ultimately decided not to pursue the project.

South African Micro Car Club at Motor Show

In addition, the South African Micro-Car club also featured at the show with their tiny air-cooled vehicles.

Goggomobil Dart at Car show
A 1959 Hans Glas, Goggomobil Dart at the Pretoria Old Motor Club’s annual Air-Cooled Motor Show. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

In fact, this year the South African Micro-Car club celebrates 36 years in the country.

One of the vehicles that stood out was the Goggomobil Dart, which was produced in Australia.

For those who cherish automotive heritage, the Air-Cooled Motor Show remains a highlight on the Pretoria Old Motor Club calendar each year.

