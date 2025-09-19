Multimedia

WATCH: SA-built BMW E28 M5 fetches R1.6 million at auction

19 September 2025

This rare BMW E28 M5, built in South Africa, is an exclusive part of BMW SA’s history.

A rare South African-built BMW E28 M5 went under the hammer in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Only 153 BMW E28 M5s were built in South Africa, at the Rosslyn plant in Pretoria.

A rare BMW M5
One of only 153 SA-built E28 M5s. Picture: Supplied

In addition, BMW powered these models with the legendary 3.5-litre M88 engine.

This is the same powerhouse used in the iconic M1 — delivering an impressive 210kW.

The South African spec had an exclusive interior that stood out, featuring a Nappa leather interior and a covered dashboard.

Interior of E28 M5
One of only 153 SA-built E28 M5s. Picture: Supplied

Dubbed the “super saloon” of the ’80s, this vehicle delivered impressive performance, with a 0–100km/h acceleration time of just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h.

Besides the E28 M5, other notable BMWs on auction were a BMW E30 333i, which sold for R2.2 million.

E30 BMW 333i to be auctioned off
The E30 BMW 333i is a sight for sore eyes. Picture: Supplied

Because the 333i was also built exclusively for the South African market in limited numbers, as a result, it is a very sought-after classic.

As a result, the record price for a 333i is currently R3.5-million, when it sold at auction earlier in 2025.

The Creative Rides Spring Auction took place both live in the Bryanston showroom and online via the company’s website.

