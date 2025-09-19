WATCH: SA-built BMW E28 M5 fetches R1.6 million at auction

This rare BMW E28 M5, built in South Africa, is an exclusive part of BMW SA’s history.

A rare South African-built BMW E28 M5 went under the hammer in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Only 153 BMW E28 M5s were built in South Africa, at the Rosslyn plant in Pretoria.

One of only 153 SA-built E28 M5s. Picture: Supplied

In addition, BMW powered these models with the legendary 3.5-litre M88 engine.

This is the same powerhouse used in the iconic M1 — delivering an impressive 210kW.

The South African spec had an exclusive interior that stood out, featuring a Nappa leather interior and a covered dashboard.

Dubbed the “super saloon” of the ’80s, this vehicle delivered impressive performance, with a 0–100km/h acceleration time of just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h.

Besides the E28 M5, other notable BMWs on auction were a BMW E30 333i, which sold for R2.2 million.

The E30 BMW 333i is a sight for sore eyes. Picture: Supplied

Because the 333i was also built exclusively for the South African market in limited numbers, as a result, it is a very sought-after classic.

As a result, the record price for a 333i is currently R3.5-million, when it sold at auction earlier in 2025.

The Creative Rides Spring Auction took place both live in the Bryanston showroom and online via the company’s website.