New Nissan Navara shoots into July’s Top 10 best selling cars

Nissan’s now locally assembled Navara has emerged as the biggest surprise of the July new vehicle sales chart, with its 701 units shifted placing it within striking range of the dated Isuzu D-Max in the lucrative bakkie segment.

Slotting into fourth position behind its Japanese rival, but unsurprisingly well behind the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger, the Navara also managed to outgun the GWM P-Series, Mahindra Pik-up and Volkswagen Amarok to rank as the month’s ninth best-selling vehicle.

Contributing to Nissan retaining its position as the country’s fifth top-selling manufacturer, the Navara, which the Yokohama-based marque previously stated is aimed directly at replacing the D-Max as the country’s third best-selling bakkie, also displaced more fancied offerings. These include the Toyota Fortuner, Renault Kwid, Haval Jolion and Toyota Starlet, to occupy its top ten placing.

The country’s best selling bakkies are as follows:

Toyota Hilux – 2 836

Ford Ranger – 1 620

Isuzu D-Max – 932

Nissan Navara – 701

GWM P-Series – 285

GWM Steed – 285

Toyota Land Cruiser 79 – 247

Mitsubishi Triton – 42

Mazda BT-50 – 32

Nissan NP300 Hardbody

Volkswagen Amarok – 22

Mahindra Bolero – 3

Once again topped by the Hilux, the ten best-selling vehicles in July are as follows:

Toyota Hilux – 2 836

Ford Ranger – 1 620

Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 1 619

Volkswagen Polo – 1 369

Toyota HiAce – 1 241

Nissan NP200 – 996

Isuzu D-Max – 932

Toyota Starlet – 747

Nissan Navara – 701

Toyota Fortuner – 685

