WATCH: Memorial service of André ‘Scribe’ de Kock

André de Kock's legacy lives on in the motorsport world. Friends and family gather to share memories of this passionate journalist.

Family and friends of André de Kock commemorated the daredevil on Friday with fond memories of the the motorsport enthusiast at Zwartkops raceway.

The South African motorsport community gathered to celebrate the life of veteran journalist and lifelong racing enthusiast André de Kock at a memorial service that reflected the passion, curiosity and generosity that defined his life.

Veteran stuntmen and Motorsport journalist André de Kock. Picture: Dave Ledbitter

De Kock, who passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer, was remembered not only as a respected journalist but also as a storyteller, mentor and friend whose influence extended across racing paddocks around the world.

The service brought together family, friends, colleagues and members of the motorsport fraternity, with others joining online from countries including Australia and Chile.

Tributes from loved ones, messages from international friends and a spiritual reflection painted the picture of a man who embraced every opportunity life presented.

In keeping with De Kock’s personality and his love of motorsport, mourners honoured one of his final wishes by replacing the traditional minute of silence with a minute of noise.

Family, friends and racing teams gathered outside to celebrate his life with the sounds of motorsport – a fitting farewell for a man whose life revolved around the racetrack.

During the spiritual reflection, Peter shared scripture from Romans 8, describing De Kock as someone whose faith was woven into every aspect of his life.

He reflected on De Kock’s adventurous spirit, comparing him to biblical figures who actively embraced life’s calling rather than watching from the sidelines.

“He was never someone who sat back,” Peter said. “He was always involved, always participating, always searching.”

That same determination defined De Kock’s journalism career.

Known affectionately by many simply as “Scribe”, De Kock earned widespread respect for his relentless pursuit of accuracy and his ability to tell the human stories behind the sport.

Colleagues remembered him as a journalist who saw reporting as more than recording results-it was a responsibility to seek the truth and preserve the history of South African motorsport.

Even as technology transformed the industry, De Kock adapted

From working on a typewriter in the early years to eventually embracing laptops, smartphones and live-streamed race coverage, he remained committed to producing accurate reports until the very end.

Friends recalled how he would continue making calls to verify race results, spellings and finishing positions before publishing a story.

Stories shared during the service included riding a motorcycle through flames, climbing structures for the perfect vantage point at race meetings and countless adventures undertaken simply for the love of the sport.

Veteran stuntman Enrico Schoeman rides a Harley-Davidson through a tunnel of fire, 1 July 2017, at Carnival City in Brakpan. The event also saw Andre de Kock crash a car through a pyramid of flaming cars. Picture: Michel Bega

Those who knew him best also remembered his quiet generosity, often helping people without seeking recognition.

His partner, Miriam, delivered an emotional tribute, reflecting on the 29 years they shared together.

She thanked him for his love, laughter, wisdom and unwavering companionship, saying that spending the rest of his life together remained the greatest gift of all.

She also spoke of his enduring love for motorsport and the countless friendships he built throughout his career.

The family also shared that De Kock’s legacy will continue through his decision to donate his body to science, while his corneas have been donated to help restore sight to others.

Watch tributes video here:

Throughout the memorial, heartfelt thanks were extended to the doctors, hospital staff, friends, fellow journalists, sponsors and members of the motorsport industry who supported De Kock and his family during his illness.

For those who knew André de Kock, his stories may have ended, but the impact of the man behind them will continue to echo wherever engines roar and racers chase the chequered flag.

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