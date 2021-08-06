Commercial Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo returns along with new Atos Cargo

Charl Bosch

Having launched the new Grand i10 last year, Hyundai has re-introduced the Cargo panel van converted model while also announcing availability of a load-lugging version of the Atos.

Said to offer an alternative to a half-ton bakkie, a segment currently only occupied by the venerable Nissan NP200, both the Grand i10 and Atos Cargo lose their seats in favour of a flat floor while gaining wire mesh in front of the rear windows and a metal mesh cargo partition between the boot and front seats.

Grand i10’s cargo area can swallow 1 210-litres.

In the case of the Atos, the cargo hold offers a volume of 1 170-litres with the Grand i10 boasting slightly more at 1 210-litres. Payload for the former is rated at 444 kg and at 488 kg for the latter.

Specification-wise, the Atos Cargo comes in two trim grades; Motion and Fluid with both coming as standard with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four-speaker sound system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, body coloured bumpers, height adjustable seats, ABS and EBD plus air-conditioning.

Reserved for the Fluid though are 14-inch as opposed to 13-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, electric front windows and a passenger airbag rather than the driver only option provided by the Motion.

The Grand i10 Cargo meanwhile only comes in Motion spec, which comprises body coloured bumpers and door handles, height adjustable seats, dual front airbags, a 6.2-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, a four-speaker sound system, air-conditioning, front electric windows, ABS with EBD, electric mirrors and 14-inch steel wheels with plastic covers.

Atos Cargo officially Hyundai’s smallest and most accessible commercial model.

Up front, motivation remains unchanged from the donor models with the Atos Cargo again powered by a 50kW/99Nm 1.1-litre petrol engine and the Grand i10 Cargo by a 49kW/94Nm 1.0-litre petrol. Both units are matched to a five-speed manual gearbox with Hyundai claiming a top speed of 155 km/h for the Atos and 153 km/h for the Grand i10.

Claimed fuel consumption is rated at 5.7 L/100 km for the former and at 5.4 L/100 km for the latter with the respective 0-100 km/h sprint times standing at 14.4 seconds and 14.9 seconds.

Atos Cargo can lug 1 170-litres.

On the pricing front, the Grand i10 Cargo carries a sticker of R211 900 with the Atos Cargo Motion priced at R179 900 and the Motion at R189 900. Standard on all three models though is a seven year/150 000 km warranty as well as a one year/15 000 km service plan.

For for information, visit hyundai.co.za.