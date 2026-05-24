Used Suzuki Swift sales soar as South Africans tighten belts

More affordable hatchbacks are closing gap to the long-dominant VW Polo and Polo Vivo.

The financial pressure on South Africans households is reflected in pre-owned sales data with a clear shift to more affordable cars like the Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10.

According to AutoTrader data for April 2026, the long-dominant Volkswagen Polo and Polo Vivo were still the most popular hatchbacks in the used space with sales of 1 160 and 1 123 respectively. However, the gap between the two Volkswagens is narrowing.

The Suzuki Swift recorded 789 used sales in April, supported by a strong +66.1% year-on-year increase. And the Hyundai Grand i10 saw sales rise by +74.6% year-on-year to 557 units.

Suzuki Swift on the charge

This rapid growth suggests that buyers are looking more closely at compact, affordable vehicles that are light on fuel, relatively easy to maintain and cheaper to run. The Polo and Polo Vivo might still rule the roost, but the Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 are increasingly appealing to motorists who want dependable transport without taking on the higher running costs associated with larger vehicles.

The shift also reflects the pressure facing South African households, especially in the light of the sharp fuel price hikes of late. Fuel consumption, finance costs, maintenance, insurance and resale value are all becoming more important considerations, particularly in the budget and entry-level segments.

According to the pre-owned sales data, the average price of the Suzuki Swift in April was R212 298. The hatch’s average mileage was 35 157km and its average age was three years.

Ranger tops the chart

The Hyundai Grand i10’s average age was slightly older at four years. The hatch’s average price was R192 498 and average mileage 46 136km.

April pre-owned sales show the Polo had an average price of R269 343. The Polo Vivo’s average price was R210 399.

The Ford Ranger was again the best-selling used car last month. The bakkie has an average price of R522 589, average mileage of 79 719km and its average age was five years.