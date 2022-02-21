Hello: Next Honda CR-V uncovered in patent image

Charl Bosch

Refreshed in 2019, two years after its world reveal, a single patent image previewing the next generation Honda CR-V has emerged online ahead of the model’s rumoured reveal later this year.

Picked-up by the Vanhoe Rage Facebook page, as well as the Kurdistan_Automotive_Blog Instagram account, the image shows the CR-V sporting the same front-end design as the smaller HR-V/Vezel, consisting of the elongated headlights, wider grille, prominent lower air intake and backwards L-shaped faux intakes on the flanks of the bumper.

Just visible are vertical taillight clusters anticipated to be slightly different, while the overall silhouette remains unchanged from the current CR-V.

Unsighted, the interior will reportedly take inspiration from the HR-V and the Civic sedan/hatch in look and design, meaning the inclusion of the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Honda’s latest nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system on higher-end trim levels and a raft of new or upgraded features ranging from comfort to safety.

As with the current model, the new CR-V will once again provide seating for five as standard, though certain markets will be privy to a seven-seat layout.

Depending on where sales take place, the CR-V’s range of engines are unlikely to change, thus resulting in a line-up comprising of the normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, free-breathing 2.4 and a hybrid that combines the former unit with an electric motor.

Certain markets will also prevail with a 1.6-litre turbodiesel in singe or twin-turbo forms, as well as a recently introduced 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid.

One of the brand’s most important models, a reveal date for the CR-V remains unknown, but as mentioned, expect a date in due course given sightings by motor1.com as late as April last year of the prototype undergoing testing.

Once out, chances are it will become available towards the end of the year with sales commencing soon after. Before this though, expect clearer information to emerge in the shape of teasers and/or official details.