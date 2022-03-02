Killarney readying itself for Extreme Festival season opener

Andre De Kock

The 2022 National Extreme Festival series will get underway at the Western Cape Killarney circuit this Saturday, with many indications of a barnstorming championship season.



Topping the programme will be two Global Touring Car races, with 23 drivers to tackle the opening rounds of the country’s premier circuit title chase.



Defending South African champion Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla) will face off against tough opposition, led by Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla team leader Michael van Rooyen, plus works Volkswagen Golf GTI drivers Daniel Rowe and Jonathan Mogotsi.

With 15 cars in action, the SupaCup spectacle at Killarney should be excellent. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Audi returns to the fray with Formula 1600 champion Andrew Rackstraw (RDSA Audi S3) and Bradley Liebenberg (Sparco Audi S3) while Gazoo Toyota Corolla driver Saood Variawa, plus Julian van der Watt (Ford Focus) and Mandla Mdakane (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla) will round out the field.



Leading a total of 15 SupaCup entries will be Jeffrey Kruger (Steamsure SupaPolo), chased by people like Keagan Masters (SupaPolo), Jason Campos (Turn 1 SupaPolo), Leyton Fourie (Express Hire SupaPolo), Mikaeel Pitamber (ToysRUs SupaPolo), Keegan Campos (SupaPolo) and Danie van Niekerk (Wingfield SupaPolo).



Charl Arangies (Stradale Audi R8) will head up the G&H Transport Extreme Supercar grid, with his closest adversaries drivers like Dayne Angel (Autohaus Porsche 911 GT2), Franco Scribante (Porsche 911), Marcel Angel (Autohaus Ferrari 488), Jonathan du Toit (Lamborghini Huracan), Gianni Giannoccaro (BISC Lamborghini Gallardo) and Ben Morgenrood (Lexus IS-F).

Franco Scribante (Porsche 911) will return to the G&H Transport Extreme Supercar arena. Picture: Reynard Gelderblom.

Front runners in the Compcare Polo Cup category should include local hero Jurie Swart (Bullion IT Polo), Dawie van der Merwe (Universal Polo), Clinton Bezuidenhout (Stu Davidson Polo), Jagger Robertson (Liqui Moly Polo), Kwanda Mokoena (Stradale Polo) and Xolela Njambuxa (VW Motorsport Polo).



Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Van Diemen) could be the man to beat in the Investchem F1600 races, challenged by people like Jarrod Waberski (DAW Mygale), Alex Vos (DV Building Mygale), Andrew Schofield (Safair Mygale), Josh le Roux (Formula 1600), Delon Thompson (Mygale) and Siyabonga Mankomkwana (Investchem Mygale).



Apart from reigning champion Graeme van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks ZX10), front runners in the Sunbet Kawasaki ZX10 heats should include Gareth Bezuidenhout (Kawasaki ZX10), David Enticott (Kawasaki ZX10), Trevor Westman (Wayward ZX10), Travis Naude (BUCO ZX10) and Sanjiv Singh (SAS Consult ZX10).