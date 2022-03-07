Brad Binder ready to build on dream start to MotoGP season

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Brad Binder hopes to build on his excellent start to the season during which he finished second in the Qatar MotoGP on Sunday.

The former Moto3 world champion lost out to Italian Enea Bastianini at the Losail Circuit. But judging by the pace of his bike on track Red Bull KTM has struggled in the past, Binder has every reason to be optimistic about his third season in motorcycling premier class.

“If you told me we’d be second in Qatar after the first test I wouldn’t have believed you,” said an ecstatic Binder after the race.

Binder started the race in Qatar like a house on fire, moving up from seventh on the grid to third going into the first corner. He overtook Marc Marquez to move up to second behind Pol Espargaro, before Bastianini overtook Binder. The Italian went on to take the lead from Espargaro, who then ran wide into a corner, allowing the South African to regain second place.

Binder comfortably held onto second place and a late charge saw him reduce to gap to Bastianini by over a second to finish a mere 0.346 seconds behind the Italian. It was his third MotoGP podium finish following his two wins in his first two season in 2020 and 2021.

“Today was a great day. It was a great weekend. I knew we had a good level but I had so much confidence and belief in the bike from beginning to end,” added Binder.

“We made such a huge step. For us to be on the podium in Qatar is insane. Now we’re looking for more!”

Even though Binder’s team-mate Miguel Oliveira failed to finish the race, Red Bull KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti was still chuffed with the season’s start.

“An almost perfect start to the season and a deserved result for Brad and the whole team. It was an incredible race pace but he was able to manage the speed. Let’s keep going in this direction,” said Guidotti.

Brad Binder’s younger brother Darryn just missed out on a point in his debut MotoGP race by finishing 16th on a Yamaha. Brad incidentally finished 13th in his first MotoGP start at Jerez in Spain in 2020.

The next race is in Indonesia on 12 March.

