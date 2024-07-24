Former Ferrari F1 boss Binotto will lead Audi’s 2026 entry

A series strategy blunders and declining performance towards the end of 2022 , resulted in Binotto being replaced by current boss, Frédéric Vasseur.

Former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto will return to the F1 pits in 2026 to head-up Audi’s championship assault. Photo by DPPI / DPPI / DPPI via AFP)

Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has been named as the new leader of the Audi Formula One project, the German constructor announced Tuesday.

The Ingolstadt-based division of Volkswagen is set to debut in F1 from 2026, after taking full ownership of the Sauber team earlier this year.

Seidl out

As of August 1, Binotto will replace Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl, the man originally named as the head of the future Audi team.

“I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Mattia Binotto for our ambitious Formula 1 project,” said Audi CEO Gernot Doellner.

ALSO READ: Mattia Binotto departs as Ferrari F1 boss

“With his extensive experience of more than 25 years in Formula 1, he will undoubtedly be able to make a decisive contribution for Audi.”

Binotto makes his return to F1 less than two years after his departure from Ferrari at the end of the 2022 season.

The handover

He joined the Italian constructor in the mid-1990s and was promoted to team principal in 2019 after previously serving as chief technical officer.

The decision to replace Seidl with Binotto comes “as part of the complete takeover of all shares in Sauber Holding AG and the associated realignment of the control structure”, according to an Audi statement.

“Mattia Binotto will be Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer in the leadership team of Sauber Motorsport AG, with responsibility and accountability for the operative management and sporting success of the racing team,” added the statement.

Seidl, who joined Sauber in January last year and was CEO of the Audi team, and Audi executive Oliver Hoffmann will both leave the project as part of the restructure.

Sauber, currently bottom of the constructors’ championship without a point, will continue to race until the end of 2025 under its own name.

NOW READ: WATCH: Audi to enter F1 from 2026