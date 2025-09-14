National Extreme Festival’s final coastal visit doesn’t disappoint

Penultimate round of this year's series at the Killarney race track promised action and delivered.

A huge crowd, clinched championship titles and excellent racing typified the penultimate round of the 2025 Extreme Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at the Western Cape Killarney circuit on Saturday.

Touring Cars

Top billing belonged to the South African Touring Car category.

Jagger Robertson (Volkswagen Motorsport Golf GTI) won the opening race, leading home Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) and Saa’ad Variawa (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla).

Initial front runners Keegan Campos (Campos Transport BMW 128ti), Andrew Schofield (Chemical Logistics BMW 128ti) and Julian van der Watt (Volkswagen Motorsport Golf GTI encountered mechanical problems and dropped to the back of the field.

Robinson led the second race as well, but stopped with a dead engine after three laps.

That left Campos to win from van Rooyen, Van der Watt, Nathi Msimanga (Toyota Corolla) and Schofield.

SupaCup

Jason Loosemore (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo) took the first SupaCup category ahead of Tate Bishop (Angri Volkswagen SupaPolo), Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo) and David Franco (Graphic Supply Volkswagen SupaPolo).

Tate Bishop (Angri Volkswagen SupaPolo) clinched the SupaCup title with a podium place in the first race. Photograph: Brandsponential.

In the process, Bishop also clinched the category’s championship title.

Mogotsi then won race two, beating his teammate Loosemore, champion Bishop and Dawie van der Merwe (Toyota Gazoo Racing SupaStarlet).

Supercars

The first of three Dunlop Extreme Supercar races went to Charl Arangies (Stradale Mercedes-AMG GT3), leading home Jonathan du Toit (Trans Africa Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3), Charl Visser (Porsche 911 GT3 RS) and Marcel Angel (Autohaus Angel Ferrari 488 GTB).

Du Toit won race two from Arangies, Visser and Ricardo Giannocarro (G&H Transport Lamborghini Huracan).

Charl Arangies (Stradale Mercedes-AMG GT3) won two of the three Dunlop Extreme Supercar races. Photograph: Brandsponential.

Du Toit led race three, but suffered a tyre failure and had to retire. Meanwhile, Visser incurred a jump start penalty, costing him 15 seconds.

That left Arangies to win from Ricardo Giannocarro, Gianni Giannocarro (G&H Transport Nissan GT-R) and Marius Jackson (MJR Audi R8 LMS GT3).

Polo Cup

Rory Atkinson (Industry Petroleum) took the opening Astron Energy Polo Cup race, closely followed by lady racer Tyler Robinson (AF Fans), Shiren Rajpaul (Dubcorp Service) and Judd Bertholdt (Volkswagen Motorsport).

Derick Smalberger (Sabertek) took the Masters’ category from John Kruger (Habot Lubricants), Wayne Masters (Performance Masters) and Michael Barbaglia (PABAR).

Race two went to Ethan Coetzee (Lee Thompson Racing), leading Bertholdt, Mohammed Karodia (Lee Thompson Racing) and Dhivyen Naidoo (Production X).

Rory Atkinson (Industry Petroleum) took the opening Astron Energy Polo Cup race. Photograph: Brandsponential.

Smalberger won the Masters category again, in front of Wayne Masters, Kruger and Michael.

Hannes Scheepers (Dainfern Dental) won race three, closely followed by Robinson, Atkinson and Coetzee.

John Kruger took the Masters class from Smalberger, Masters and Barbaglia.

GR Cup

Karting ace Jason Coetzee won the first Toyota GR Cup race in the GR Academy for GR86s, clinching the year’s class title in the process.

He was followed by Ken Swartz, Khanya Ngwennya and Calvin Dias.

In the media section, using the GR Yaris, CAR Magazine’s Kyle Kock broke SuperSport‘s Nabil Abdool’s stranglehold by winning the first race.

Taking third was TimesLive‘s and fourth, AutoTrader‘s Lawrence Minnie.

His second place though was enough for Abdool to be crowned champion heading into the final round.

Karting ace Jason Coetzee won both of the day’s Toyota GR Cup races in the GR86 class, clinching the year’s title in the process. Photograph: Brandsponential.

The dealer GR Corolla class went to Mario da Sousa, leading home GR Academy driving instructor Devon Scott, Werner Venter and Theo Brits.

Coetzee and Swartz finished first and second in the final GR86 race as well, followed by Dias and Vatiswa Mokhonoana.

The GR Yaris class went to Kock again, ahead of Abdool, Npyane and The Citizen’s Charl Bosch.

Devon Scott took the second GR Corolla class win from da Sousa, Venter and Brits.

Two-wheels

The first SunBet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters race was taken by Trevor Westman (Wayward), leading home David Enticot (Ravenol), Jayson Lamb (Tyremart) and Hein McMahon (K9 Law Enforcement).

Westman won race two as well, followed by Lamb, Enticot and McMahon.

Volkswagen Rookie Cup

The Volkswagen Rookie Cup, for standard Polo Vivo GTs, saw a first race victory for Uzair Khan, followed by Mauro da Luz, Berlin Robertson and Luke Hill.

Christopher Tait took race two from Josh Moore, da Luz and Khan.

MSA4

Mikel Bezuidenhout (Corsa Dei Gemelli) won the first Investchem MSA4 race from title leader KC Ensor-Smith (Investchem), Renzo Ribeiro (Metal Used Spares) and Liam Polomi (Red Dot).

Bezuidenhout won race two as well, leading home Shiren Naidoo (Production X), Ensor-Smith and Polomi.

Old-timer Rick Morris (Investchem Royale) took the first Formula Four Kent victory from Alex Vos (DV Building Supplies Royale) and Allen Meyer (Investchem Royale).

Morris won race two as well, ahead of Meyer and Vos.

Regional next

The next round of the Extreme Festival Presented By Coca-Cola will be a Regional event at the Red Star Raceway near Delmas on Saturday, October 4.

