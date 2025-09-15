Ford recall notice expanded further over possible ABS failure

In the latest callback, 5 676 Rangers in four countries are being summoned.

Ford Motor Company Southern Africa has announced its fourth vehicle recall of the year since July, when it issued a callback notice of 5 718 vehicles in South Africa and three other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries.

First September recall

At the beginning of this month, the Blue Oval stated that five examples of the previous generation Transit Custom, made between 2024 and 2025, were being called back over a suspected airbag failure.

“The passenger airbag needs to be replaced as a filter within the inflator might not meet the thickness specification. Under normal driving conditions, this issue does not affect vehicle operation.

“However, in the event of an accident that meets the parameters for airbag deployment, the out-of-specification filters may restrict gas flow from the inflator,” the recall notice said.

At the same time, 333 previous-generation Mustangs made between 2021 and 2022 – comprising 330 units in South Africa, two in Namibia and one in Botswana – were issued with notices over a loss in fuel pressure due to a flow defect in the fuel pump.

Previous-generation Mustang is being recalled over a fuel pump issue. Picture: Ford

“Loss of fuel pressure and flow from the low-pressure fuel pump can be due to internal contamination of the jet pump, specifically in low fuel conditions and reduced fuel pump internal clearances, which result in an increase of internal friction and sensitivity to vapour lock,” Ford said.

“This may cause a lack of fuel delivery to the engine and result in an engine stall. An engine stall while driving increases the risk of an accident”.

Latest notice

In the latest recall issued before the weekend, Dearborn stated that 5 676 examples of the Ranger were being called over a loss in brake boost related to the software of the anti-lock braking system.

“The customer may feel a change in pedal feel or travel with an increase in pedal efforts needed to brake the vehicle due to a loss of the brake boost feature,” the notice said.

“The anti-lock brake System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and brake warning signals will illuminate, and informational messages will be displayed in the instrument cluster.

“In addition, an audible alert will sound. Loss of brake boost may cause extended stopping distances, increasing the risk of an accident”.

Over 5 600 Rangers are being recalled over a suspected ABS issue. Picture: Ford

Of the 5 676 vehicles affected, 5 387 are located in South Africa, 113 in Botswana, 157 in Namibia and 19 in Eswatini.

“Ford Motor Company Southern Africa is contacting affected customers and advising them to contact their preferred dealer to schedule an appointment,” Ford continued.

“The dealer will inspect the vehicle and carry out the necessary repairs. The software update related to this programme will be performed on all affected vehicles at no charge to the customer.”

It added, “If customers would like to check if their Ford vehicle is affected by this or any other recall, they can visit www.ford.co.za/owner/recalls/ and enter their VIN number in the search bar”.

