National Extreme Festival in-gear to bring the heat to Zwartkops

Two and four wheel fans will be catered for as the series returns to the Highveld for the first time since Kyalami in May.

Jagger Robertson (Sparco Volkswagen Golf GTI) should be a podium chaser in Saturday’s South African Touring Car races at Zwartkops. Phicture: Dave Ledbitter.

South African circuit racing will return to the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria this Saturday, when the venue will host round four of the National Extreme Festival Presented by Coca-Cola series.

The event will see 121 competitors in eight disciplines taking to the tarmac.

Touring Cars

Heading up proceedings will be two races for the South African Touring Car Championship.

Tin-top veteran Michael van Rooyen (Toyota Gazoo Racing Corolla) will go to Zwartkops as the current points leader, with his closest title rival, youngster Jagger Robertson (Sparco Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI).

Other drivers who could spoil their day will include Keegan Campos (Campos Transport BMW 128ti), Andrew Schofield (Chemical Logistics BMW 128it), Saood Variawa (Toyota Gazoo Racing Corolla), Julian van der Watt (Chemical Logistics Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI) and Siyabonga Mankonkwana (Investchem Toyota Corolla).

SupaCup

Starting behind them will be the SupaCup category, with Tate Bishop (ANGRi Racing Volkswagen SupaPolo) the man to beat.

Tate Bishop (ANGRi Racing Volkswagen SupaPolo) should be the man to beat in the SupaCup category. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

His closest rivals should include Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Genuine Parts SupaPolo), Charl Visser (Charl Engineering Volkswagen SupaPolo), Dawie van der Merwe (Toyota Gazoo Racing SupaStarlet), Dean Venter (Platinum Mile Volkswagen SupaPolo), David Franco (Graphix Supply Volkswagen SupaPolo) and Karah Hill (Kalex Volkswagen SupaPolo).

Polo Cup

The Astron Energy Volkswagen Polo Cup races should see Mohammed Karodia (Fast 5 Motorsport) as the man to beat.

Derek Smalberger (Sabertek) should chase podium places in the Astron Energy Volkswagen Polo Cup races. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

He will face off against drivers like Ethan Coetzee (Ethan Coetzee Motorsport), Rory Atkinson (Industry Petroleum), Tyler Robinson (AF Fans), Wayne Masters (Performance Masters) and John Kruger (Habot Lubricants)

Not to be overlooked for a top position will be the likes of Derick Smalberger (Sabertek), Bevin Masters (CPS Warehouse), Mike Barbaglia (Pabar), Hannes Scheepers (Dairnfern Dental Polo), Bjorn Bertholdt (Sizanani Plastics), Charl Smalberger (CPS Warehouse Polo) and Pierluigi Muzuzulini (FSS International).

Extreme Supercars

The event’s quickest lap times should come courtesy of the Dunlop Extreme Supercar category, with podium chasers to include Jonathan du Toit (Trans Africa Racing Lamborghini Huracan) Charl Arangies (Stradale Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R) and Kris Budnik (Bucketlist Composites Dodge Viper).

Charl Arangies (Stradale Porsche 911 GT3 R) could spray the champagne after Saturday’s Dunlop Extreme Supercar races. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Also set to be the running will be Damian Hammond (Liqui Moly Lamborghini Huracan), Ricky Giannocvcaro (G&H Transport Mercedes-AMG GT3) and Paul Hill (Kalex Audi R8 LMS).

Two-wheels

Multiple South African Superbike champion Clinton Seller (King Price) will be the man to beat in the SunBet Kawasaki ZX10 Masters Cup races.

Chasing him will be riders like Greame van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks), Jayson Lamb (Tyremart East London), David Enticott (Ravenol), Damion Purificati (Amalgum Welding), Dieter Huysamen (Adventure Xtreme), Sfiso Themba (Wakahina), Johan Le Roux (Avidan) and Brian Bontekoning (Jaguar Air Products).

MSA4

Making its official debut at Zwartkops will be the new Investchem MSA4 single-seater championship.

Making its official debut at Zwartkops will be the new Investchem MSA4 single-seater championship. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Top contenders should include Alex Vos (Investchem), KC Ensor-Smith (African Heating), Nicolas van Weely (Investchem), Shirien Naidoo (Production X), Mikai Bezuidenhout (Corsa Del Gemelli), Karabo Malemela (KMFT), Ndazalo Khoza (Ducted Solutions) and Liam Polome (Red Dot).

Toyota GR Cup

The Toyota GR Cup races will dish up a host of battles in various classes.

In the GR86s, championship leader Jason Coetzee will be the pre-event favourite to win, with his closest adversaries being Mbuso Ngwenya, Kent Swartz, Vatisva Mokhonoana, Justin Rogers, and Khanya Ngwenya.

The media challenge in the GR Yaris’ will be headed by runaway championship leader, Nabil Abdool (SuperSport), chased by CAR Magazine’s Kyle Kock, TimesLive’s Phuti Mpyane, Lawrence Minnie (AutoTrader), The Citizen’s Charl Bosch and IOL/Independent’s Willem van der Putte.

Veteran racer Mario de Sousa should win the dealer class in the GR Corolla, but chased hard by the likes of Werner Venter, Theo Brits, Tiaan Combrinck, Andries de Villiers, Johan Boonzaaier and Riaan de Ru.

Volkswagen Rookie Cup

Leading contenders in the all-Volkswagen Rookie Cup, using standard Polo Vivo GT’s, should be Uzair Khan (TSS), Christopher Tait (Sportex), Josh Moore (BPW), Karabo Malemela (KMFT Morita) and Shrien Naidoo (Production X).

When and how much?

The Zwartkops gates will be open from 7am, with racing to commence at 10.30am.

Admission costs R140 per adult and R120 per student, with children under 12 years of age admitted for free.

Everybody is invited to visit the pits on foot at all times, and the circuit’s Mini Moke trains will run between the pit gate and spectator areas throughout the day.

Saturday’s racing will be broadcast live via the Extreme Festival website.

For more information ,contact the Zwartkops race office at 012 384 2299 or e-mail them at Info@zwartkops.co.za.

