Power boost for JAC T9 Hunter Special Edition models

Limited-run double cab will see the turbodiesel engine's power go up from 125 to 144kW.

JAC Motors has introduced a T9 Hunter 4×4 Special Edition derivative to celebrate the company’s recent record-breaking endurance challenge achievements.

The Chinese manufacturer ran an off-the-showroom-floor JAC T9 2.0L CTi double cab around the Gerotek High Speed Oval flat-out for 24 hours. And in doing so, the JAC T9 broke some long-standing records set by the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu KB. The JAC T9 covered a full 4 084km during 24 hours at an average speed of 170.1km/h.

Individually numbered

“To celebrate this record-breaking victory, we are producing 24 uniquely branded JAC T9 Hunters that will feature enhanced performance and exclusive comfort features,” says Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors South Africa.

“These bakkies will be individually numbered from one to 24 to forever commemorate the impressive milestone that was achieved.”

Special edition bakkies are nothing new to South Africa. In fact, almost every manufacturer offers them at some, or other, stage of their products’ lifecycle. And I don’t have to tell you; they sell like hot cakes.

Power bump for JAC T9 Hunter

Put a Legend badge on a Hilux, like the soon to be launched Toyota Legend 55. Bring out a Ford Ranger Stormtrak or Thunder, or Mitsubishi Triton Xtreme and the dealers can’t enough of them. So, we think the 24 JAC T9 Hunter 4×4 double cabs are going to be snapped up almost immediately despite no pricing being available yet.

In standard trim, the JAC T9 delivers 125kW of power and 410Nm of torque. But in the special edition JAC T9 Hunter, the power quoted is up to 144kW and 487Nm. The same 2.0-litre intercooled turbodiesel powertrain is used, as is the tried and tested 8-speed ZF automatic transmission.

This is also not the end of the performance offerings from JAC. The second half of 2025 will be a busy time for the company, starting with the launch of their exciting JAC T9 PHEV. As reported in March, the JAC T9 PHEV will be the second plug-in hybrid bakkie to launch locally after the BYD Shark.

Bring on the power game

The JAC T9 PHEV swaps-out its current 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine for a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol combined with a 31.2 kWh battery. This battery will power two electric motors. A 150kW/300Nm unit on the front axle and a 150kW/340 Nm unit on the rear axle. The combined output for the JAC T9 PHEV is quoted at 290kW and 670Nm.

As to be expected, there are all sorts of expectations that just like the BYD Shark, the JAC T9 PHEV indeed has the goonies to take on the Ford Ranger Raptor on the drag strip. Watch this space!