WATCH: Beastly new Ford Ranger Raptor makes strong statement

It got our attention when the Blue Oval last year announced that the new Ford Ranger Raptor will be powered by a 292 kW 3.0-litre V6 turbo petrol engine. When we finally got to drive it for the first time, it got our undivided attention.

When the Raptor was first rolled out globally in 2018, it was already in a league of its own. It set itself apart from its archrival the Toyota Hilux being an offering not only developed for rugged terrain, but also going over it with a fair share of vooma.

But customers felt it fell short under the bonnet, as the outgoing Raptor was powered by the same 2.0-litre biturbo diesel mill that is also found in non-Raptor Ford Rangers which makes 157 kW of power and 500 Nm of torque. While this is decent power for a standard double cab bakkie, it doesn’t quite deliver the thrill the Raptor’s suspension was meant for when giving it horns off the tarmac.

Ford gave its customers what they wish for by introducing the 3.0-litre V6 EcoBoost biturbo petrol engine with anti-lag technology that is used on the Explorer ST and the Bronco Raptor in the United States in the new Ranger Raptor. It produces 292 kW of power at 5 650 rpm and 583 Nm of torque at 3 500 rpm and is like the outgoing model linked to 10-speed automatic transmission.

Barrels of fun

The Citizen Motoring last week got the opportunity to experience the new Ford Ranger Raptor over dunes, sand tracks, gravel roads and rocky hills outside Walvis Bay in Namibia. While the new generation model’s improvement has not been limited to its power uptake, it is impossible to look past it. Simply put, it is beastly. While many 4×4 vehicles are capable of getting up and around dunes, the additional power the new Raptor allows you to tap into makes every outing serious fun.

In addition, the new Ford Ranger Raptor also features a reinforced frame, improved live shocks, active valve exhaust and improved underbody protection. All of these combined with the extra power results in an exhilarating and one the Toyota Hilux has no rival for at the moment.

We did not get the test the bakkie’s credentials on the road in Namibia, but will take for a high=performance road test as soon as The Citizen Motoring gets one on test. We have a feeling it will produce the kind of numbers that will put a few others to shame.

For more information in the new Ford Ranger Raptor, visit the manufacturer’s website.