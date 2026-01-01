What’s coming: Confirmed new legacy car brand products for 2026

South Africa's legacy brands are in for a busy but also likely tough 2026.

On the back of 2025 having gone without any sales decreases, according to the monthly National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), the local market looks poised for a noticeable influx in new or updated models in 2026.

Aside from yet more Chinese products, legacy brands will add to their portfolios by debuting products confirmed throughout the course of last year.

As such, The Citizen now looks at some products approved for arrival this year, excluding Chinese vehicles and bakkies.

Note: these also omit vehicles until now described as “being investigated” or “under investigation” for market release.

BMW

BMW will debut the first of its Neue Klasse products, the iX3, in the third quarter of the year as the EV alternative to the locally made X3.

Also confirmed are the M3 Touring CS from the first quarter and the M2 CS from the third quarter.

Mazda

One of the many legacy brands that have fallen victim to the Chinese onslaught, Mazda headlines 2026 with the arrival of the all-new, third generation CX-5.

Also scheduled is the much delayed CX-80, a plug-in hybrid version of the CX-60 and the electric replacement for the long discontinued 6, the 6e.

Nissan

Similar to its above mentioned countryman, 2026 is key to Nissan’s revival as it launches three new products; the Qashqai-replacing Tekton based on the Renault Duster, a still unnamed seven-seater underpinned by the Renault Boreal, and the all-new Y63 Patrol.

Renault

Its range reshuffled with the arrival of the facelift Triber and Kiger last year, Renault will start 2026 with the launch of the turbocharged variant of the latter, followed by two more products of which no details are currently known.

Alfa Romeo

On the back of the launching of the Junior in November, Alfa Romeo will unwrap the facelift Tonale after announcing it at parent company Stellantis’ media connect event in July.

An exact date has not yet been set.

Ford

The only changes so far known, Ford will reveal the realigned Everest range in the first half of the year, involving the removal of the 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel Panther engine, the introduction of the 2.3 EcoBoost petrol as its replacement, and the expansion of the 3.0-litre Lion V6 turbodiesel to more derivatives.

Returning will be the single turbo Panther unit, complete with a timing chain instead of a belt, and a new Active trim grade in place of the XLT.

Hyundai

Having had a busy 2025, Hyundai’s only confirmed new product for 2026, at the time of writing, is the facelift Venue around April.

Opel

Its highlights of 2025 having been the new Grandland and Corsa Irmscher, Opel finally launches the Frontera in 2026 as its intermediate model below the former and above the Mokka.

Suzuki

Announced in late December, the Across, a renamed version of the Indian-market Victoris, will lead Suzuki’s product assault as its new flagship above the Grand Vitara.

Volvo

Completing its product roll-out involving the EX30 Cross Country, facelift XC60 and XC90 last year, Volvo will make the ES90 available as its first fully electric sedan.

