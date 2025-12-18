Suzuki Victoris approved for South Africa under a different name

Expected new Suzuki flagship will use a moniker applied to a rebadged version of the Toyota RAV4 in Europe for South Africa.

Reported as far back as 2021 to be have been of interest, Suzuki Auto South Africa has confirmed the Across for the local market, but not in the guise of the European derivative.

NOT a Toyota

In a short statement on Wednesday (17 December), Hamamatsu’s local division mentions the Across as coming next year, but seemingly, not in the capacity of the now previous generation Toyota RAV4-based model.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sneak peek of Suzuki Victoris that could head for SA [VIDEO]

Instead, the Across name will be applied to the all-new Victoris that made its world debut in India in September.

Based on the outgoing generation Toyota RAV4, the European-market Across won’t be coming to South Africa unlike its moniker, which will be applied to the Indian-made Victoris. Image: Suzuki

Shown at the Tokyo Mobility Show in October, the Victoris-based Across is expected to become Suzuki’s new flagship above the Grand Vitara, whose line-up was noted last month as having been reduced from five to three derivatives.

What to expect?

Built by Maruti Suzuki and not by Toyota as the European market model, the Victoris offers a choice of petrol and hybrid powertrains in India, with the exact options for South Africa still to be confirmed.

Based on Suzuki’s Global C platform, which also underpins the Grand Vitara and its sibling, the Toyota Urban Cruiser, the Victoris/Across has an overall length of 4 360 mm, wheelbase of 2 600 mm, height of 1 655 mm and width of 1 795 mm.

Petrol or hybrid

Measuring 15 mm taller and 10 mm higher than the Grand Vitara, but still providing seating for five, the Indian-market Victoris’ engine options comprise the newer normally aspirated 1.5 K15C, and a Toyota-made unit of the same displacement, but with hybrid assistance.

For the former, outputs are 76kW/139Nm that go to the front wheels though either a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

Victoris/Across is expected to slot-in above the Grand Vitara in the brand’s product range. Image: Maruti Suzuki

Optionally, Suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel drive system can be specified, but only in conjunction with the automatic ‘box.

In the case of the self-charging hybrid, the combination of the 1.5-litre combustion engine, electric motor and battery pack develops a combined 68kW/141Nm sent to the front wheels through a CVT.

Notable spec

Available in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ trim levels in India, grade dependant specification items comprises up to 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, automatic air-conditioning, an eight-speaker sound system with 5.1 Dolby Atmos surround sound, a ventilated wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Inclusive of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is the infotainment system measuring either seven or 10.1-inches.

Interior has a serious of added features not available on the Grand Vitara. Image: Maruti Suzuki

Taking care of safety, again depending on the trim level, is a 360-degree camera system, six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitor, Automatic Emergency Braking, Head-Up Display, Adaptive Cruise Control and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Adding to the safety and driver assistance spec sheet further is Auto High Beam Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Prevention and Lane Change Assist.

More in 2026

Priced from Rs 1 049 900 to Rs 1 998 900, which amounts to between R194 525 and R370 355 when directly converted and without taxes, the South African-spec Across is expected to be significantly pricier than the Victoris when it goes on-sale next year.

As such, expect final details to only be announced in the new year.

NOW READ: Next Suzuki for South Africa? All-new Victoris revealed