You’ve been warned, collect your cars before this date, or they will be sold, EMPD says

About 170 vehicles, including cars, trucks and motorbikes, were impounded.

Collect your impounded car before the 27th of January 2026, or it will be auctioned off, leaving you without any wheels in the new year.

This is the stern warning from the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) to motorists whose vehicles have been impounded and parked off at storage facilities.

Cars impounded

Some of the cars include BMWs, Mercedes-Benzes, Toyotas, Nissans, Fords and Volkswagens, among many others.

EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa said about 170 vehicles, including cars, trucks and motorbikes, were impounded and have been gathering dust and totting for months, costing taxpayers money in storage fees.

“Owners or authorised representatives must settle all outstanding fees, including impoundment, towing, storage, and administrative costs and present proof of ownership along with valid identification to reclaim their vehicles.”

Collect or lose

Thepa said that municipal legislation permits the council to dispose of vehicles that remain unclaimed after several notices have been issued, and a legal holding period of about 120 days has elapsed.

“This is in line with the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2000. In terms of the National Road Traffic Act 1996 (Act 93 of 1996), Regulation 320, which provides that when a vehicle is impounded, and the owner has been traced but fails to collect the vehicle for more than 120 days, it may be sold to defray any costs incurred by the municipality.”

Where to collect

Vehicles can be collected from the following EMPD pounds:

Alberton Pound – 4 Swaartkoppies Road, General Alberts Park

Boksburg Pound – 43 Reservoir Road, Boksburg

Brakpan Pound – 212 Short Street, Rand Collieries, Brakpan

Kempton Park Pound – 1 Sarel and Albatross Street, Kempton Park

Gauteng takes action

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport issued hundreds of infringement notices, discontinued unsafe vehicles, effected arrests for serious offences, and impounded vehicles operating unlawfully.

“A total of 45 vehicles were discontinued, 30 vehicles impounded, and 27 arrests were effected, mainly for drunk driving and bribery.

“Enforcement also targeted public transport compliance, resulting in 187 minibuses found without licence discs, 193 drivers operating without valid driving licences, and 65 minibuses discontinued,” the department said.

Public transport safety

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said the results reflect the department’s zero-tolerance approach to lawlessness.

She reiterated the department’s focus on public transport safety.

“Removing unroadworthy vehicles and unlicensed drivers from our roads is a critical intervention to save lives and ensure safe public transport,” she added.

Festive-season law-enforcement operations will continue across Gauteng.

